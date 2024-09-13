Miami Dolphins Confident In Former K-State QB Skylar Thompson
The Miami Dolphins are comfortable with their offense in the hands of a former Kansas State quarterback.
The Dolphins announced Friday they are moving forward with Skylar Thompson under center after starter Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion in Thursday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. The injury could keep Tagovailoa out a few weeks, maybe longer because of his history with head injuries.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he expects to bring in another quarterback but Thompson is No. 1 on the depth chart for now.
"There was a reason he was our backup quarterback," McDaniel said. "That being said, we will bring in someone. We're just evaluating the pros and cons of the different situations and getting through all those possibilities to do the best thing for the team. But as it stands today. I'm expecting that Skylar is the next man up."
After his K-State career, Thompson was drafted by the Dolphins in the last round in 2022. In college, he made 40 starts over five seasons. He remains the only player in school history with 6,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing.
Thompson last saw action in the NFL during the 2022 season. He went 1-1 as a starter while replacing Tagovailoa, who again dealing with concussion issues. He threw for 534 yards with one touchdowns and three interceptions in the regular season. He then was 18 of 45 for 220 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in a 34-31 loss to the Bills in the playoffs.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI