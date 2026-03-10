Projected QB Depth Chart for Every NFL Team After Legal Tampering Window Opens

NFL Free-Agency Tracker 2026: Grading Every Major Move | NFL Free Agency 2026 Live Updates

The legal tampering window officially opened on Monday ahead of the onset of the new NFL league year, which will officially begin Wednesday. Already, we’ve seen a flurry of free agent activity take place in the hours after the tampering period opened.

Among those moves were multiple agreements between teams and free agent quarterbacks. A handful of teams were aggressive in addressing the quarterback position, with the likes of the Dolphins, Cardinals, Falcons, Bills and Panthers wasting no time in locking down pacts with new arms.

Let’s take a look at how the early agreements made in the legal tampering have impacted quarterback rooms across the league. Of course, there will be more moves to come as free agency gets going, but the first day of action caused quite the stir for various teams.

AFC East

Drake Maye and Josh Allen will be the only returning starting QBs in the AFC East in 2026. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Patriots

Projected starter: Drake Maye

Projected backup: Joshua Dobbs

Coming off a season in which he was the runner-up for MVP, Maye is a lock to start for the Patriots. The team re-signed Tommy DeVito to a new two-year contract this offseason, while Dobbs remains under contract for one more season.

Bills

Projected starter: Josh Allen

Projected backup: Kyle Allen

The Bills saw Mitch Trubisky agree to depart for Tennessee on Monday, so in turn they’ve reunited with a familiar face to serve as Josh Allen’s backup. Buffalo agreed to a one-year deal with Kyle Allen on Monday, who played for the team in 2023.

Jets

Projected starter: Justin Fields

Projected backup: Brady Cook

Fields is still under contract with the Jets, though he likely won’t be with the team next season. New York hasn’t made its move for a quarterback just yet, but they’re expected to bring in one, or possibly even two, veterans in free agency. Carson Wentz and Geno Smith are a pair of names they’ve been linked with.

Dolphins

Projected starter: Malik Willis

Projected backup: Quinn Ewers

The Dolphins quickly replaced Tua Tagovailoa with Willis, reportedly agreeing to sign the former Packers backup to a three-year, $67 million contract. Willis will take over as Miami’s QB1, with Ewers set to return to backup duties.

MORE: Malik Willis Is a Smart, Though Hopefully Short-Term, Signing for the Dolphins

AFC North

The Ravens re-signed backup QB Tyler Huntley to a new two-year contract. | Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

Ravens

Projected starter: Lamar Jackson

Projected backup: Tyler Huntley

The Ravens re-signed Huntley on a new contract that locks him in as Jackson’s backup for the next two seasons. Huntley started two games for Baltimore last season and has spent five of his six seasons in the NFL with the team.

Steelers

Projected starter: Aaron Rodgers

Projected backup: Mason Rudolph

There’s a lot of uncertainty at quarterback for the Steelers, and it mostly hinges on whether Rodgers intends to return in 2026. He’s set to hit free agency after signing a one-year contract last offseason, but the team would welcome him back. If he retires, Rudolph would move up in the depth chart, though they’d likely sign a veteran, too.

Bengals

Projected starter: Joe Burrow

Projected backup: N/A

Both Joe Flacco and Jake Browning are set to hit free agency. It’s possible one will be brought back to Cincinnati, but as it stands the team is in the market for a new backup for Burrow this offseason.

Browns

Projected starter: Shedeur Sanders

Projected backup: Deshaun Watson

The Browns will head into training camp with Watson and Sanders under contract, as well as 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. The situation at quarterback remains fluid in Cleveland, though it’s expected that Sanders and Watson will compete for the top job, and Gabriel will be QB3.

AFC South

Daniel Jones remains without a new contract in Indianapolis. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts

Projected starter: Daniel Jones

Projected backup: Riley Leonard

Jones and the Colts still don’t have an agreement on a new deal, as the quarterback is seeking around $50 million per season in free agency, but he’s still the most likely player to open the season as Indianapolis’s QB1. Leonard, who got some opportunity last season, is next on the depth chart as the backup.

Jaguars

Projected starter: Trevor Lawrence

Projected backup: Nick Mullens

Lawrence had a career year in 2025, and he’ll be back in the starting role for Jacksonville next season. Mullens is also expected to return, signed for another season at a rate of $2.5 million.

Titans

Projected starter: Cam Ward

Projected backup: Mitch Trubisky

Tennessee acquired a veteran backup to aid in Ward’s development, signing Trubisky to a one-year deal at the start of the legal tampering period. Ward will remain the starter heading into his second season, but Trubisky’s experience will be valuable as he continues to develop.

Texans

Projected starter: C.J. Stroud

Projected backup: Davis Mills

There’s still a possibility a team comes sniffing around for Mills after he impressed in relief of Stroud for a short spell last season. As it stands, however, Houston will run it back with the same quarterback duo as last season.

AFC West

The Broncos will likely run it back with Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham in 2026. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Broncos

Projected starter: Bo Nix

Projected backup: Jarrett Stidham

Denver’s quarterbacks room will likely look the same as it did last year. Nix is entering his third season in the NFL, while Stidham still has one more year left on his contract at $8 million. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson is set to enter free agency.

Raiders

Projected starter: Aidan O’Connell

Projected backup: Fernando Mendoza

The Raiders are expected to draft Mendoza with the No. 1 pick and are also anticipated to be in the market for a veteran quarterback. It is possible Mendoza doesn’t open the season as Las Vegas’s starting quarterback, too. As it stands, O’Connell is the only quarterback currently on the roster.

Chiefs

Projected starter: Patrick Mahomes

Projected backup: Chris Oladokun

Mahomes is expected to be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2026 season after suffering a torn ACL in December. After Minshew signed with the Cardinals, Oladokun is currently projected as the backup, though that could certainly change.

Chargers

Projected starter: Justin Herbert

Projected backup: N/A

Trey Lance will be a free agent this offseason, but it’s possible he’ll be brought back to L.A. to back up Herbert. If Lance doesn’t return, the Chargers will be one of several teams in the market for a veteran backup.

NFC East

The Giants are expected to have Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston return at quarterback in 2026. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Giants

Projected starter: Jaxson Dart

Projected backup: Jameis Winston

Dart will be back under center in 2026 and Winston is expected to return in backup capacity, under contract for one more season. Russell Wilson will head to free agency after his one-year stint in New York.

Eagles

Projected starter: Jalen Hurts

Projected backup: Tanner McKee

The Eagles seem likely to run it back in 2026 with Hurts as the starter and McKee as the backup. McKee remains under contract for one more season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Commanders

Projected starter: Jayden Daniels

Projected backup: Marcus Mariota

The Commanders agreed to re-sign Mariota to a one-year deal on Monday. Daniels has had Mariota as his backup for his entire career in the NFL and the duo will be back together for a third season in 2026.

Cowboys

Projected starter: Dak Prescott

Projected backup: Joe Milton III

Milton still has another two years left on his rookie contract, so he’ll be back in the mix for Dallas in 2026 as the backup to Prescott.

NFC North

Jordan Love will top the Packers QB depth chart in 2026. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Packers

Projected starter: Jordan Love

Projected backup: Desmond Ridder

With Malik Willis set to take over as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback, the Packers are left with a quarterbacks room consisting of Love and Ridder, the latter of whom is entering the final year of his contract.

Lions

Projected starter: Jared Goff

Projected backup: N/A

Goff is the only quarterback currently on the Lions’ roster after Kyle Allen agreed to return to the Bills. Detroit will likely look to free agency for a veteran backup.

Vikings

Projected starter: J.J. McCarthy

Projected backup: Max Brosmer

The Vikings remain one of the top landing spots for a veteran quarterback this offseason and have been linked to Kyler Murray. For now, however, no deal has been reached, and their current QB room consists of McCarthy and Brosmer.

Bears

Projected starter: Caleb Williams

Projected backup: Tyson Bagent

Both Williams and Bagent are set to return in 2026, though there has been some rumored trade interest in Bagent, who is considered one of the premier backups in the league.

NFC South

Bryce Young is entering his fourth NFL season in 2026. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Panthers

Projected starter: Bryce Young

Projected backup: Kenny Pickett

Andy Dalton is likely out as a Panther this offseason after Carolina agreed to sign Pickett to a one-year deal in free agency. Young returns for his fourth season as the Panthers’ starting quarterback.

Buccaneers

Projected starter: Baker Mayfield

Projected backup: Connor Bazelak

Teddy Bridgewater is set to hit free agency and likely won’t be back with the Buccaneers in 2026, leaving Tampa Bay with Mayfield and Bazelak as the lone quarterbacks under contract. It’s possible a veteran addition will be the Bucs’ preference.

Falcons

Projected starter: Michael Penix Jr.

Projected backup: Tua Tagovailoa

Atlanta scooped up Tagovailoa on a league minimum deal worth $1.3 million. After departing from Miami, Tagovailoa will compete with Penix for the Falcons’ starting role in 2026.

Saints

Projected starter: Tyler Shough

Projected backup: Spencer Rattler

Shough emerged as the Saints’ starter last season and is projected to start the 2026 season atop the depth chart, too. Rattler is still under contract for two more years, so he’ll likely return as the backup.

NFC West

Brock Purdy and Mac Jones are projected to be the 49ers’ top two quarterbacks in 2026. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

49ers

Projected starter: Brock Purdy

Projected backup: Mac Jones

Jones filled in brilliantly for Purdy when he went down with an injury. Both players remain under contract in 2026, and barring a significant trade offer from a quarterback-needy team, Jones will return next season as Purdy’s backup.

Rams

Projected starter: Matthew Stafford

Projected backup: Stetson Bennett IV

Jimmy Garoppolo is set to hit free agency, so Los Angeles will be entering the season with Stafford as its starter and Bennett as the backup. There’s a chance they’ll look to add another arm in free agency, too.

Cardinals

Projected starter: Jacoby Brissett

Projected backup: Gardner Minshew II

With Kyler Murray out in Arizona, the Cardinals agreed to sign Minshew to a one-year deal. He’s projected to be the backup behind Jacoby Brissett, who looks set to take the reins for the Cardinals’ offense in 2026 after starting 12 games last season.

Seahawks

Projected starter: Sam Darnold

Projected backup: Drew Lock

After winning the Super Bowl last season, the Seahawks have both Darnold and Lock under contract in 2026. Jalen Milroe will return as the third-stringer, and could potentially be in the mix to be the backup.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated