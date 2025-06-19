NBA Twitter Comically Pushes Back On Michael Beasley's Dwight Howard Antics
Kansas State legend Michael Beasley continues to circulate basketball headlines.
To mixed reactions. He's been hailed for his one-on-one victory against Lance Stephenson and his intense performance defeating Dwight Howard and the LA Riot. At the same time, some of his comments and antics have fans with more questions than answers.
Beasley's trash talk against Howard, while commanding, was viewed by some as overly aggressive.
Beasley's over-the-top nature has been one of his most prominent character traits, which has drawn different responses from different fans.
Some even declared that on-court incidents like these are why he couldn't enjoy an extended professional career. He was among the top prospects after his lone season at Kansas State, punching his NBA ticket after the Miami Heat drafted him with the second overall pick in 2008. Yet despite his promise, he was essentially a journeyman throughout his career, dealing with mental health issues while constantly in the spotlight.
"So much skill, but it’s easy to see why he didn’t make it in the league," one user tweeted. "If he would have been able to be composed and level headed, he would have been an all star."
Crazy enough, these actions are nowhere near the level of absurdity of his pregame comments toward Stephenson before their 1v1. Beasley's vulgar and overly explicit words had some comparing him to infamous rapper P Diddy.
In the year 2025, mind you.
We'll see what the latest comments the former Wildcats star will have in his next basketball affair. The Miami 305 have their next game against the Detroit Amps on June 22.
