Historic Kansas State Recruit Linkon Cure Drawing Preseason Accolades

Shandel Richardson

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman prior to the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Landing tight end Linkon Cure was one of the biggest wins of the offseason for the Kansas State Wildcats.

He is expected to contributed immediately after being the first five-star recruit in program history. So expectations come with that billing. It's why Cure was named among the top 10 freshman by Michael Cohen of Fox Sports.


Cohen wrote, "Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman scored the biggest recruiting victory in program history last July when he earned a verbal commitment from Cure, the highest-rated prospect to ever join the Wildcats. Though he’s only a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, which factor in several recruiting services, Cure earned a five-star ranking from 247Sports individually as the network’s No. 30 overall recruit."

Cure is the only tight end on the list. He was a three-spot start at Goodland (Kan.) High School. He set the state record in the hurdles as a senior and also led the basketball team to the state tournament twice.

"Cure has the potential to become one of the most unique receiving threats in the country given his breadth of athleticism," Cohen wrote. "There’s a strong chance Cure can develop into a versatile target for dual-threat quarterback Avery Johnson, who is expected to be among the most exciting signal-callers in the country this season." 

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here