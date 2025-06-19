Historic Kansas State Recruit Linkon Cure Drawing Preseason Accolades
Landing tight end Linkon Cure was one of the biggest wins of the offseason for the Kansas State Wildcats.
He is expected to contributed immediately after being the first five-star recruit in program history. So expectations come with that billing. It's why Cure was named among the top 10 freshman by Michael Cohen of Fox Sports.
Cohen wrote, "Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman scored the biggest recruiting victory in program history last July when he earned a verbal commitment from Cure, the highest-rated prospect to ever join the Wildcats. Though he’s only a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, which factor in several recruiting services, Cure earned a five-star ranking from 247Sports individually as the network’s No. 30 overall recruit."
Cure is the only tight end on the list. He was a three-spot start at Goodland (Kan.) High School. He set the state record in the hurdles as a senior and also led the basketball team to the state tournament twice.
"Cure has the potential to become one of the most unique receiving threats in the country given his breadth of athleticism," Cohen wrote. "There’s a strong chance Cure can develop into a versatile target for dual-threat quarterback Avery Johnson, who is expected to be among the most exciting signal-callers in the country this season."
