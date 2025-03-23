NBA Twitter Rallies Behind Former K-State's Michael Beasley In 1v1 With Lance Stephenson
YouTube series The Next Chapter will host former NBA veterans Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson in a one-on-one matchup in early June, announced on social media last Friday.
The victor? Beasley, according to social media. Fans flooded the comment section, picking the former Kansas State star to win the $100,000.
Beasley averaged 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds in his lone collegiate season at Kansas State. The Miami Heat drafted him second overall in 2008. He spent two seasons with the team before becoming a journeyman with squads like the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks.
Meanwhile, Stephenson spent most of his career with the Indiana Pacers after being selected with the No. 40 overall pick. He played in Indiana during the Heat Big Three era, renowned as a pestering opponent to players like LeBron James.
Regardless of the outcome between Beasley and Stephenson, most fans are just happy to see competitive hoops like this, especially between two renowned players.
"If this is real, my respect for both of these guys just went through the roof," one user tweeted. "NBA All-Star weekend will never have a one V one because NBA players egos are too big to compete when they all talk about how good they are. Respect to both of these guys if this is a real thing, regardless, who wins."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.