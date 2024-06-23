No Commitment From Linkon Cure To K-State Despite Late-Night Teasing On Instagram
At about 11 p.m., Saturday, the Kansas State football fans thought it was a wrap.
Not only did recruit Linkon Cure start an Instagram Live chat, so did quarterback Avery Johnson. Fans thought it meant they were about to hear Cure announce his verbal commitment to play for the Wildcats.
Turns out, it was more just for show.
Cure, who was wearing a No. 3 white Wildcats uniform, never announced his college plans but the videos did show his strong relationship with Johnson. It could play a role in Cure ultimately choosing K-State. At one point, Johnson hypes Cure by calling him the highest-rated recruit to ever play for the Wildcats.
Cure, the nation's No. 2 rated tight end, is ranked a five-star by most scouting services. The Wildcats have enlisted Johnson to help seal the deal.
Johnson posted a picture with Cure and coach Chris Klieman together Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, on a golf course. The caption above the photo read: "what we thinking yall?"
They're obviously thinking of a way to get Cure in a Wildcats uniform for the 2025 season. If they can land Cure, it would be a great get for Klieman. Cure would add to a class that is already coming along nicely.
Johnson continued his recruiting pitch by posting another photo with Cure.
"let's do it @CureLinkon," Johnson captioned the photo on X.
Last year Cure caught 42 passes for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior at Goodland High School. A 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect, he has skills that will help any top Division I program. He is also being recruited by Oregon, Texas A & M and Kansas.
If he commits over the weekend, Cure will become the 11th high school verbal for the Wildcats. Here are the others:
Dominic Mitchell, 6-1 safety, Brophy Prep (Arizona)
Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200-pound quarterback Desmet (Missouri)
Will Kemna 6-5, 260 defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.)
Weston Polk, 6-2, 210 linebacker, Coppell (Texas)
Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175 cornerback Derby (Kansas)
Adonis Moise, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds wide receiver, IMG Academy (Florida)
Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225-pounds defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas)
Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230-pounds linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska)
JoJo Scott, 6-2, 175-pounds, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland (Florida)
Maguire Richman, 6-2, 210-pounds linebacker, Blue Valley (Kansas)
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of K State On SI. He can be reached at shanderich@gmail.com