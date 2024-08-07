Ohio State QB Will Howard Throws Shade At Kansas State Offense?
Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard is on the way to becoming the starter at Ohio State.
In doing so, he may have taken a shot at the Wildcats offense earlier this week. Howard made comments Tuesday suggesting he felt he had to do too much at Kansas State.
It sounded as if he was saying he is surrounded by better talent at Ohio State.
"I think the one thing I would say is that I don’t feel like I have to be a hero here," Howard told reporters. "And I feel like I have the guys around me to where I just need to facilitate and just get them the ball and make good decisions. At the end of the day, I don’t have to go out there and do anything superhuman. I just have to be myself and trust the guys around me."
Last year Howard started all 12 regular season games for the Wildcats. He threw for 2,643 yards and tied the school record with 24 touchdowns. He was named to the All-Big 12 second team.
In January, Howard spoke of the decision to enter the portal. He left before the bowl game, leaving Johnson as the starter.
“I feel like the resounding thing that I heard from these NFL guys and from people around the league was, ‘You need to play more. And we need to see more high-level play,"' Howard said. "And I feel like I played a lot of football in my time at K-State, but I only had one year where I was the true starter."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
