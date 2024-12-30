One Scout Gives Major Praise To Kansas State DB Marques Sigle
Marques Sigle may be on his way to the NFL Draft after finishing his time at K-State.
Big 12 scout Noah K.M. Chang is among those buying the hype behind Sigle.
“Kansas State [safety] Marques Sigle is a versatile smooth mover whose pre snap recognition and vision extend his range to play the ball from multiple alignments," Chang tweeted. "Sigle's instincts & toughness show when attacking the catch point & inserting in the run game! He's a 3 down chess piece who affects the game in every phase!”
Sigle had 60 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and three pass break-ups last season.
SOUTH ALABAMA TRANSFER DB AMARION FORTENBERRY WILL VISIT KANSAS STATE THIS WEEK
South Alabama transfer defensive back Amarion Fortenberry plans to visit Kansas State on this Friday. The freshman had 43 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups last season.
The Wildcats could use another addition in the secondary. Star cornerback Jacob Parrish declared for the NFL draft earlier this month, while safety Marques Sigle departs as well.
KANSAS STATE AMONG FAVORITES TO SIGN THREE-STAR DEFENSIVE BACK
Manhattan High defensive back James "JJ" Dunnigan Jr. will announce his collegiate destination at the Under Armour All-America game this Thursday.
Kansas State is among the favorites to sign Dunnigan. Kansas, Nebraska and Stanford are the others in the race to claim the Manhattan product. His father played cornerback for the Wildcats from 2001-02.
Kansas State needs to replicate the production of former star defensive back Jacob Parrish.
