One Site Ranks Kansas State In Top 25 Rankings Next Season
The college football season isn't over yet...for Notre Dame and Ohio State.
Every other college football fan has to wait until the fall to see their team back in action, so they can only anticipate how they'll look when they get back on the field.
Fansided's Saturday Blitz posted its way-too-early rankings Monday morning, with Kansas State rounding the top 25 at No. 23.
"Kansas State returns Avery Johnson for another season and there are reasons to believe another season of experience for that defense is enough for the Wildcats to make a run at the Big 12," Andrew Boardwine wrote. "They're always in the mix, the question is if they'll have enough to get back there and get the job done."
They trail BYU (8th), Iowa State (14th), and Arizona State (19th) among Big 12 teams listed.
The Wildcats finished the season 9-4, capping off the year with a Rate Bowl victory over Rutgers. They ended the regular season losing three of their last four, with their Big 12 championship aspirations slowly dwindling each week. Sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson finished his first season with 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while rushing for 605 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Johnson aspires to win the conference next season and clinch a college football playoff ticket.
"Being a Kansas kid, I still feel like there's still stuff left to prove here," Johnson said in December. "I think we can be a really talented team. In the future, I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and win it and then play in the College Football Playoffs.
Preseason rankings like these, while early, may indicate the team is on the right track.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.