Kansas State Soccer Ends Regular Season with Draw vs Iowa State
Kansas State soccer closed out its 2025 regular season on a good note Thursday night. They battled Iowa State to a 2-2 draw at Buser Family Park. The Wildcats were chasing a berth in the Big 12 Soccer Tournament. However, a pair of late goals from the Cyclones spoiled the bid. Still, the result capped off a record-breaking season for K-State (7-6-5, 2-5-4 Big 12). This set a new program record for Big 12 points with 10.
Wildcats Strike Early and Control the First Half
With the draw, the Wildcats fell just short of qualifying for the Big 12 Soccer Tournament presented by Allstate. This kicks off next week in Fort Worth and Waco, Texas. Despite missing out on postseason play, Kansas State’s final record of 7-6-5 represents one of the best in program history. It also marks a major step forward for head coach Colleen Corbin’s squad.
K-State wasted no time making an impression in front of its home fans. In the 27th minute, junior Rilyn Rintoul delivered a crisp pass to senior Jayce Woodward. She was quickly met by defenders but managed to tap the ball back to senior Andra Mohler. Mohler calmly slotted the shot into the open net for her fifth goal of the season and third in conference play. Woodward picked up her third assist of the year, while Rintoul tallied her first.
The Wildcats doubled their lead midway through the second half in the 60th minute. Sophomore defender Chloe Dillbeck sent a cross from the left side that found sophomore forward Allison Marshall near the top of the box. Marshall and Dillbeck each earned their second assists of the year, and K-State appeared in full control with a 2-0 advantage.
In the 67th minute, Morgan Goodman converted a free kick from 20 yards out to cut the deficit in half. Despite the setback, K-State held a slim edge in total shots (14-12) and shots on goal (6-5).
Historic Offensive Milestones Define 2025 Season
The 2025 campaign will go down as one of the most successful in Kansas State soccer history. Under Corbin, who now holds a 29-30-17 career record over three seasons, the Wildcats shattered multiple program records.
The team recorded a school-best 23 goals and 22 assists, combining for a program-high 68 points. K-State also set new single-season marks for corner kicks (103) and shots on goal (113), surpassing the previous record from 2018.
The 2-2 result was a unique one for the Wildcats, a “scorigami” in program history, marking the first-ever match to end with that scoreline. More importantly, it sealed K-State’s first winning season ever. Now, the Wildcats await their NCAA Tournament fate, with the Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament Selection Show set for November 10.
More from Kansas State On SI
Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking Kansas State On SI.