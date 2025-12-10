Kansas State Volleyball’s Shaylee Myers Named Central Region Player of the Year

Kansas State Volleyball has officially entered a new era of excellence, thanks to a new milestone achieved by senior outside hitter Shaylee Myers. In a season filled with power, she has been named the program’s first-ever AVCA Region Player of the Year. The honor puts her in extremely elite company.

Kansas State's Shaylee Myers Setting a Record-Setting Senior Campaign

Especially as she stands as the only Big 12 player to earn Regional Player of the Year recognition across all AVCA regions. For the Lincoln, Nebraska, native, the award marks the crowning moment of a sensational senior year in Manhattan.

Myers delivered one of the greatest individual seasons, finishing the year with 498 kills. She averaged 4.70 per set, along with 547.0 total points and an impressive 5.16 points per set. Her 4.70 kills per set shattered the rally-scoring era single-season record. And topped the previous mark of 4.49 set by Liz Wegner-Busch in 2001. Her 498 total kills rank third in the rally-scoring era and seventh all-time in the program’s history books.

One of the season’s defining moments came on October 1st, when Myers unleashed a school-record 34 kills against West Virginia. It stood as the best single-match performance in the entire Big 12 this season.

She also crossed a major milestone in the NCAA Tournament, recording her 1,000th career kill with her ninth of the match. That achievement made her just the 20th Wildcat ever to join the four-digit club.

The Star Players' Journey to Elite Status

Myers’s rise to the top began in 2022, when she quickly made her presence known as a freshman. That season, she appeared in 23 matches and 65 sets, producing 216 kills, 12 aces, 28 blocks, and 90 digs.

She led the team in kills per set and points per set, while also posting two double-doubles. Her season high of 23 kills came against Missouri. And she also earned All-Big 12 Rookie Team honors along with Big 12 Rookie of the Week recognition on October 4.

As a sophomore in 2023, Myers refined her all-around game, finishing with 130 kills and 40 total blocks across 21 matches. She hit .667 against Cal State Fullerton and reached double-figure kills three times, highlighted by a 14-kill outing at Baylor. She added 19 digs, eight solo blocks, and 154 total points as she continued to grow into a more complete, two-way player.

Her junior season in 2024 showcased her consistency and versatility. Myers played in 25 matches and 93 sets, tallying 185 kills, 31 blocks, 61 digs, and 203.5 points. She delivered a season-high 18 kills at UCF and hit .300 or better twice. In Big 12 play, she remained a steady contributor with 139 kills and 47 digs.

Before arriving in Manhattan, Myers dominated at Lincoln Southwest High School in Nebraska. That's where she graduated as the school’s all-time leader in kills with 1,536 and in service aces with 161. She produced 489 kills on a .372 hitting percentage during her senior year, leading her team to a 30-5 record and a state quarterfinal appearance.

Over four varsity seasons, she collected 880 digs, 110 blocks, 398 kills as a junior, and 69 aces as a sophomore. She was named First-Team Super-State by the Lincoln Journal Star and originally committed to Fresno State before choosing Kansas State.

