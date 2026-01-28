Kansas State Women’s Basketball Hosts Colorado in Big 12 Clash Thursday Night

MANHATTAN, Kan. — As January winds down and the Big 12 race tightens, Kansas State women’s basketball finds itself in a familiar and fiery position.

The Wildcats return to the Octagon of Doom Thursday night for a crucial conference matchup against Colorado. With Kansas State entering at 11-10 overall and 4-4 in Big 12 play, and Colorado matching that 4-4 conference record at 13-7 overall, this 6:30 p.m. tipoff carries major implications for momentum.

Bramlage Coliseum Remains a Fortress for the Kansas State Women’s Basketball

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+, with Brian Smoller handling play-by-play duties, Missy Heidrick providing analysis, and Sophie Smith reporting from the sideline. For two teams locked in the middle of the standings, this is more than just another league game. It is a chance to gain separation as the calendar edges closer to February.

Colorado will be walking into one of the toughest environments in women’s college basketball. Over 38 seasons, Kansas State has built Bramlage Coliseum into a true home-court advantage, compiling an impressive 418-162 record inside the building. The Wildcats have consistently fed off the energy of Manhattan crowds, turning the Octagon of Doom into a daunting stop for visiting teams.

Head coach Jeff Mittie has been especially dominant at home, posting a 148-54 record during his tenure. Over the past two seasons alone, Kansas State has collected 33 home wins, the most in any two-year stretch in program history.

Still, history adds intrigue to Thursday night. Mittie is 0-5 all-time against Colorado, and the all-time series between the two programs is tied evenly at 35-35.

Kansas State’s offense continues to flow through junior guard Taryn Sides, one of the most reliable shooters in the nation. The Phillipsburg, Kansas native owns a career three-point percentage of 40.8 percent, ranking 13th among active NCAA Division I players and fourth all-time in program history.

Sides is coming off a standout performance against Kansas on January 25, where she scored 26 points, drilled five three-pointers, and added five assists. It marked her fifth career game with at least five made threes and five assists, placing her just one shy of Brittany Chambers’ program record.

Youth Driving January Success and Game Night Energy

This season’s Wildcats are defined by youth. Kansas State features 10 underclassmen on its 13-player roster. That makes it the third-youngest team in program history and the youngest Jeff Mittie has coached since the 2018-19 season.

Freshmen Gina Garcia, Jordan Speiser, and Brandie Harrod are already playing heavy minutes.

Kansas State is the only Power 4 program with three freshmen averaging at least 20 minutes per game and one of just five teams nationally to reach that benchmark.

Garcia is on the verge of history with 98 assists, needing just two more to become the seventh freshman in program history to reach 100 and the second under Mittie.

Thursday night also brings "Life of a Wildcat Night" to Bramlage Coliseum. The first 500 K-State students will receive a K-State Swift shirt, and the first 400 fans will take home a hand fan. Tickets remain available through SI Tickets.

