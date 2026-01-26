Kansas State Women’s Basketball Sees Win Streak Snapped in Sunflower Showdown

The Dillons Sunflower Showdown rarely lacks drama, and Sunday afternoon in Lawrence was no exception. With rivalry pride and Big 12 positioning on the line, Kansas State entered Allen Fieldhouse hoping to stretch its win streak to three games and leave with a statement road victory. Instead, a powerful second-quarter surge from Kansas shifted the balance. It was when the Jayhawks pulled away for an 83–61 win and snapped the Wildcats’ momentum.

Kansas State Women’s Basketball Shines Bright in Lawrence

The result dropped Kansas State to 11–10 overall and 3–4 in Big 12 play, while Kansas improved to 13–8 overall and 3–6 in conference action.

Junior guard Taryn Sides was a steady and spectacular presence for Kansas State. Sides finished with a game-high 26 points on an efficient 9-of-13 shooting night, drilling 5-of-8 attempts from three-point range.

With five made three-pointers, Sides moved into 12th place in program history for career triples with 163. Her comfort against Kansas continues to stand out, as she is now shooting 17-of-31 from deep.

Behind Sides’ scorching start, the Wildcats jumped out to a 14–9 lead. Sides scored 14 points in the opening quarter alone, going 5-of-6 from the field and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. Her performance tied the school record for most three-pointers made in a first quarter, matching Gabby Gregory’s mark set against Utah Tech on Nov. 20, 2022.

Despite that explosion, Kansas stayed close by, shooting 52.9 percent in the opening frame. The Jayhawks edged ahead 24–23 by the end of the first quarter.

Kansas opened the period on a 6–0 run to build a 30–23 lead, forcing an early Kansas State timeout with 8:16 remaining. The Jayhawks extended the margin to 40–27 and prompted another stoppage from head coach Jeff Mittie before the four-minute mark.

Kansas outscored the Wildcats 25–11 in the quarter, taking a commanding 49–34 lead into halftime. Kansas State struggled to find offensive rhythm, shooting just 26.7 percent in the period, while the Jayhawks looked nearly unstoppable.

A Fast Start Fueled by Hot Shooting

The second quarter also produced unusual defensive numbers for Kansas State. The Wildcats allowed an 81.8 percent field goal percentage in the frame, the highest they have surrendered in any quarter this season. Kansas finished the first half shooting 64.3 percent overall, another season-high anomaly against a defense that typically limits efficiency.

Down 20 early in the third quarter, Kansas State showed resilience. Sides and freshman Jordan Speiser, who finished with 10 points, helped spark a brief rally. Three-pointers from Sides, Speiser, Nastja Claessens, and Alexis Hess trimmed the deficit to 58–44.

Kansas quickly answered by asserting control in the paint, finishing with a decisive 32–12 advantage in points inside. Freshman Jaliya Davis led the Jayhawks with 22 points and eight rebounds, helping Kansas prevent any sustained comeback. The Jayhawks closed the game by winning the fourth quarter 13–9, sealing the 83–61 result. Kansas State shot 32.3 percent from the field for the game.

Despite the loss, Kansas State maintains a commanding edge in the all-time series, leading Kansas 82–52. Over the last 53 meetings, the Wildcats are 41–12 and hold a 34–30 record in games played in Lawrence. Jeff Mittie is now 22–11 against Kansas, including a dominant 19–6 mark during his K-State tenure.

The Wildcats will look to regroup and start a new streak as they return to Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 29, to host Colorado at 6:30 p.m.

