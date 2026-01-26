Arizona vs. BYU Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Jan. 26
The Arizona Wildcats' undefeated season remains intact, blowing past West Virginia on the weekend. That spotless record is in danger on Monday night when they take on arguably the next best team in the Big 12, the BYU Cougars.
BYU beat Utah on Saturday and is now looking to get its biggest win of the season against the No. 1-ranked team in the country.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.
Arizona vs. BYU Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Arizona -1.5 (-110)
- BYU +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arizona -120
- BYU +100
Total
- OVER 165 (-110)
- UNDER 165 (-110)
Arizona vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Monday, January 26
- Game Time: 9:00 pm ET
- Venue: Marriott Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arizona Record: 20-0 (7-0 in Big 12)
- BYU Record: 17-2 (5-1 in Big 12)
Arizona vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Arizona is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games
- The OVER is 10-5 in Arizona's last 15 games
- Arizona is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games played in January
- BYU is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- BYU has won 13 straight home games
Arizona vs. BYU Key Player to Watch
- Koa Peat, F - Arizona Wildcats
Koa Peat is the Wildcats' leading scorer, averaging 14.7 points per game, but his defensive play may be even more important in this game. He is likely going to be tasked with defending AJ Dybantsa, who is one of the best players in the country. If Peat can slow down Dybantsa, who is averaging 23.6 points per game, Arizona is going to have a great chance to win this game and keep its undefeated record intact.
Arizona vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm backing Arizona in this Big 12 showdown:
BYU's shooting numbers have fallen off lately, which should raise some concern for Cougars' fans. Their effective field goal percentage has dropped 8.3% over their past three games compared to their season average. Now, they have to host the best team in the country.
Arizona ranks seventh in offensive efficiency, fifth in defensive efficiency, and 14th in effective possession ratio. BYU is 20th, 23rd, and 53rd in those three metrics. I'm surprised the better team is just a 1.5-point favorite, even if this is a road game for Arizona.
Pick: Arizona -1.5 (-110) via Caesars
