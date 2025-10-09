Ex-K-State Standout Kaelen Culpepper Wins Twins Player of the Year
Kaelen Culpepper has quickly made a name for himself as one of baseball’s most exciting young talents. The former Kansas State star was named the 2025 Minnesota Twins Minor League Player of the Year. He capped off a breakout season that showcased his rare combination of power, speed, and consistency. For a player drafted in the first round, Culpepper exceeded expectations.
Kaelen Culpepper Draft Pick Exceeds Expectations
Culpepper was selected 21st overall in the 2024 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins. He is surely making history as the first position player from Kansas State ever drafted in the first round. Top-round picks always carry a weight of expectation. However, Culpepper quickly proved that his track record could translate seamlessly to the professional game.
In his first full professional season in 2025, he delivered across the board. Playing for High-A Cedar Rapids before earning a promotion to Double-A Wichita, Culpepper posted a .289/.375/.469 slash line. He smacked 20 home runs, drove in 64 RBIs, and swiped 25 bases.
Culpepper’s dominance didn’t go unnoticed. He was the Twins’ lone representative in the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game. It's a showcase featuring the best minor league talent across all 30 MLB organizations.
His performance over the season vaulted him to No. 4 in the Twins’ prospect rankings and around No. 72 among all minor league prospects. That underscores the rapid rise that few players achieve in their first full pro season. Scouts and analysts alike now have him firmly on their radar as one of the organization’s brightest young stars.
Legacy as a Kansas State Wildcat
Culpepper’s professional success should come as little surprise to those who followed his collegiate career. At Kansas State, he posted a career .314/.402/.531 batting line, hitting 26 home runs and driving in 122 RBIs over his three seasons. In 2024, he led the Wildcats to their second-ever Super Regional appearance, hitting .328 with 11 home runs and 59 RBIs.
His national recognition began in 2023 when he earned a spot on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, where he dominated by leading the team in batting average (.471), slugging (.853), and on-base percentage (.526). Culpepper left Manhattan as one of the most accomplished players in program history.
After finishing the 2025 season in Double-A Wichita, Culpepper has proven he can excel at multiple levels of professional baseball. While it’s uncertain where he will begin the 2026 season, there’s a strong chance he could return to Wichita as he continues his ascent toward the majors.
