Ex-K-State Standout Kaelen Culpepper Wins Twins Player of the Year

Kaelen Culpepper rips his 20th homer of the season, 11th for Double-A @WindSurgeICT ⚡️



The @Twins' 2024 first-rounder is one of three players in the system with a 20/20 campaign in 2025 (Kala'i Rosario, Kyler Fedko): pic.twitter.com/C16QhlQpsK