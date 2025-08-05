Orioles vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 5
The Philadelphia Phillies are holding on to a 1.5-game lead in the NL East over the New York Mets, and it's a race we all expect to come down to the wire. That means beating the bad teams in the final months of the season will be pivotal.
They have a chance to do that on Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. The Phillies won the series opener on Monday and are now seeking their third straight win.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's interleague matchup.
Orioles vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-176)
- Phillies -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Orioles +118
- Phillies -138
Total
- Over 9.5 (-118)
- Under 9.5 (-104)
Orioles vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Dean Kremer, RHP (8-7, 4.27 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Taijuan Walker, RHP (3-5, 3.82 ERA)
Orioles vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 5
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, NBCSP, MASN+
- Orioles Record: 51-62
- Phillies Record: 64-48
Orioles vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kyle Schwarber OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100) via DraftKings
Kyle Schwarber's MVP odds have skyrocketed of late, so let's jump on the hot bat and bet on him to have another big game tonight. He has an OPS of 1.260 since the All-Star Break and now gets to face Dean Kremer of the Orioles, who has a 4.27 ERA and a 1266 WHIP on the season, allowing 9.0 hits per nine innings pitched. If he can reach two total bases tonight, this bet is going to be a plus-money winner.
Orioles vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Both offenses have been hot since the All-Star Break, so I'm going to sit back and root for runs by betting on the OVER tonight. Since the break, the Phillies and Orioles rank sixth and seventh in OPS, and both teams are batting over .250 in that time frame.
There's also some concern about the starting pitchers with Kremer (4.27 ERA) getting the start for the Orioles and Taijuan Walker of the Phillies, who is due for some significant regression of late. Walker has a 3.82 ERA, but his 5.22 FIP (Field Independent Pitching) shows us his ERA is better than it should be, and there is likely to be regression sooner rather than later.
Give me the OVER in this interleague matchup.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-114) via FanDuel
