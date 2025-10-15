K-State Women’s Basketball Earns Four National TV Spots in Big 12 Schedule
Kansas State women’s basketball is ready for the national spotlight this season. It is because the Wildcats are set to appear on national television four times during the 2025–26 campaign. According to the Big 12’s conference TV schedule released Monday, the Wildcats will get major exposure with matchups airing on FS1 and ESPN2.
Wildcats Set for Big 12 Matchups on FS1 and ESPN2
The announcement comes as K-State continues to blend new and returning talent. The Wildcats’ slate of nationally televised games begins in late January and extends through early March. It will feature a mix of heated rivalries and challenging road contests.
Their first national appearance comes on January 25. It will be when K-State travels to Lawrence to face in-state rival Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown. The highly anticipated matchup will air on FS1 at 1 p.m. It is about to offer fans a front-row seat to one of the Big 12’s most intense rivalries.
A few weeks later, the Wildcats head to Ames for their second televised clash on February 15 against Iowa State. That game tips off at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. The next test arrives on February 23, when K-State travels to Waco for a primetime showdown with Baylor at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Wildcats will close out their nationally televised schedule on March 1. It is when they will host Iowa State at Bramlage Coliseum. It is set for a 2 p.m. tip-off on FS1.
Each of these four broadcasts will shine a national spotlight on the Wildcats’ program. This will surely give K-State fans across the country the chance to follow the team’s progress through the heart of Big 12 play.
Let's Talk About the Season Opener, New Faces and Key Returners
Before jumping into conference action, K-State will have a chance to tune up its lineup with an exhibition game at Tarleton State on October 27. The Wildcats then officially open their 2025–26 regular season at home on November 3 against Omaha. These early matchups will help head coach Jeff Mittie’s team build chemistry before the Big 12 grind begins.
The Wildcats’ roster this season will be a blend of experience and fresh talent. Junior guard Taryn Sides returns as a key leader, joined by a strong incoming transfer class featuring Izela Arenas, Nastja Claessens, Jenessa Cotton, Tess Heal, and Ramiya White. The freshman group includes Aniya Foy, Gina Garcia, Brandie Harrod, and Jordan Speiser.
With an exciting mix of veterans and newcomers, Kansas State enters the 2025–26 season poised for growth and ready to make noise in nationally televised games.