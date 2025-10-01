One player will be the main reason why Kansas State will defeat Baylor
Kansas State got their first win against an FBS opponent due to the full return of one key player.
Dylan Edwards' return as the primary running back for the Wildcats greatly increases Kansas State's chances of defeating Baylor, as it gives their offense a much-needed boost in explosiveness and balance, particularly against a defense that seems susceptible to the run. His 166 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown on the ground against UCF were vital to Kansas State winning its first conference game of the season.
Can Baylor's run defense stop Edwards and the Kansas State running game? The simple answer is no, and here is why. Edwards had a 75-yard touchdown run against UCF, demonstrating his explosive playmaking skills, breakaway speed, and tackle-breaking prowess. Baylor ranks No. 114 in rushing defense in the country among the 134 FBS teams and tied at No. 109 for team tackles for loss. If Edwards was able to average 8.3 yards a carry against UCF's defense, he should even have a better game against Baylor's if given 25 plus carries.
To put it in perspective, Edwards played very little due to an injury before the UCF game. When he returned to full strength, Kansas State's rushing offense exploded with 266 rushing yards in their win against the Knights after struggling in his absence, averaging only 108 yards per game before their last game against UCF.
Baylor's defense appears to be weak against the run in many categories this season, as already mentioned, having given up 10 rushing touchdowns and 180.2 rushing yards per game through five games. Edwards' ability for possible explosive plays resulting in possible long runs and touchdowns gives Kansas State a huge advantage in this game.
The Wildcats are able to launch a more well-rounded offensive approach now that Edwards is a real rushing danger entering their game against the Bears. Because of this, Baylor's defense will be forced to put extra defenders in the box, which gives quarterback Avery Johnson additional options in the throwing game.
For a Baylor defense that has allowed an average of more than 380 yards per game, a balanced attack makes the offense less predictable and more challenging to defend for four quarters. Kansas State's offense will prove that its performance against UCF was not a fluke.