The Main Reason Kansas State will Defeat Baylor that No One is Talking About
For it appears as the first time this season, Kansas State will have five offense players play together for the first time this season.
Starting quarterback Avery Johnson, running back Dylan Edwards, wide receivers Jayce Brown, Jerand Bradley, and Jaron Tibbs.
Johnson's role is to be the engine for the Wildcates offense. His success is vital to the team's efforts to defeat Baylor on the road. He will need to utilize his dual-threat capabilities to challenge Baylor's defense. His recent success running the ball, as witnessed by his 75 yards rushing at a 6.3 yards per carry against UCF, adds a dimension that will keep the Bears' defense honest.
Edward is an integral part as the Wildcats' lead running back and a home-run threat in defeating Baylor. He provides the explosiveness the Wildcats needed on the ground earlier this season when he was not fully healthy. His ability to break a long run, such as the one against UCF when he ran 75 yards for a touchdown, forces the Baylor defense to commit possibly eight in the box to stop the run, which in turn can open up the passing game for Johnson.
Brown is Kansas State's most consistent and high-volume pass catcher at wide receiver for the Wildcats. He is Johnson's go-to receiver and go-to wideout on third downs. His reliability and high-volume catching ability will be important for Kansas State's offense moving the chains and sustaining drives against the Bear's defense.
Bradley is a dynamic threat on the outside, which could allow him to have some big plays against Baylor. As one of the more talented wideouts on the Wildcats' roster, he provides a much-needed vertical threat for Kansas State's passing game against the Bears' defense. Now that he appears to be healthy and available for the game against Baylor, his presence allows the Wildcats' offense to stretch the field. His ability to run after the catch for a potential first down and big gain is a potential game-changer for their game against the Bears.
Tibbs is an important, underrated contributor in the receiver rotation for Kansas State, adding depth and versatility. He, along with Bradley and Johnson, is a part of a strong, multi-dimensional receiving core for the Wildcats' offense. He provides another reliable target who can make catches and find the endzone, and will be needed in the redzone offense for Kansas State on the road at Baylor.
These five players make Kansas State's offense balanced and explosive heading into their game against Baylor. It is the first game where you can say that all five players are relatively healthy this season, and it will be very difficult for the Bears' defense to contain KSU's offense in this pivotal conference match-up for both teams.