Kstate

The Main Reason Kansas State will Defeat Baylor that No One is Talking About

There is one key reason why the Wildcats will pull of the slight upset on the road against the Bears.

Ryan Kay

A Kansas State Wildcats fan cheers during the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
A Kansas State Wildcats fan cheers during the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

For it appears as the first time this season, Kansas State will have five offense players play together for the first time this season.

Starting quarterback Avery Johnson, running back Dylan Edwards, wide receivers Jayce Brown, Jerand Bradley, and Jaron Tibbs.

Johnson's role is to be the engine for the Wildcates offense. His success is vital to the team's efforts to defeat Baylor on the road. He will need to utilize his dual-threat capabilities to challenge Baylor's defense. His recent success running the ball, as witnessed by his 75 yards rushing at a 6.3 yards per carry against UCF, adds a dimension that will keep the Bears' defense honest.

Edward is an integral part as the Wildcats' lead running back and a home-run threat in defeating Baylor. He provides the explosiveness the Wildcats needed on the ground earlier this season when he was not fully healthy. His ability to break a long run, such as the one against UCF when he ran 75 yards for a touchdown, forces the Baylor defense to commit possibly eight in the box to stop the run, which in turn can open up the passing game for Johnson.

Brown is Kansas State's most consistent and high-volume pass catcher at wide receiver for the Wildcats. He is Johnson's go-to receiver and go-to wideout on third downs. His reliability and high-volume catching ability will be important for Kansas State's offense moving the chains and sustaining drives against the Bear's defense.

Jayce Brown Kansas State Receiver
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bradley is a dynamic threat on the outside, which could allow him to have some big plays against Baylor. As one of the more talented wideouts on the Wildcats' roster, he provides a much-needed vertical threat for Kansas State's passing game against the Bears' defense. Now that he appears to be healthy and available for the game against Baylor, his presence allows the Wildcats' offense to stretch the field. His ability to run after the catch for a potential first down and big gain is a potential game-changer for their game against the Bears.

Jerand Bradley Kansas State
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jerand Bradley (5) is tackled by North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Jonnie Wiltshire (3) during the second half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tibbs is an important, underrated contributor in the receiver rotation for Kansas State, adding depth and versatility. He, along with Bradley and Johnson, is a part of a strong, multi-dimensional receiving core for the Wildcats' offense. He provides another reliable target who can make catches and find the endzone, and will be needed in the redzone offense for Kansas State on the road at Baylor.

These five players make Kansas State's offense balanced and explosive heading into their game against Baylor. It is the first game where you can say that all five players are relatively healthy this season, and it will be very difficult for the Bears' defense to contain KSU's offense in this pivotal conference match-up for both teams.

More Kansas State On SI

feed

Published
Ryan Kay
RYAN KAY

Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Kansas State On SI.

Home/Powercat Daily