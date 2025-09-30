The roller coaster of a season continues for Kansas State football
Here is a look at the fans reactions via social media as this season continues to be an up and down season for the Wildcats.
The season started with much promise as fans were excited that Kansas State's week zero game against Iowa State, which was played in Ireland, was the marquee game to start the 2025 college football season.
Kansas State fans were loud and making their presence known in Ireland when they tied the game at 14 in the 4th quarter, and momentum seemed to have switched and gone away from Iowa State, and then it seemed as if it was going in Kansas State's direction.
With just over two minutes remaining in the game, Iowa State's offense, with only a three-point lead, went for it on fourth-and-3 at the Kansas State 16-yard line. They got a first down via a 15-yard pass to seal the victory for the Cyclones.
Then what Kansas State fans thought would be a fairly easy win against North Dakota ended up being a very nerve-racking game for many Wildcat fans.
The fear for some Kansas State fans was that it was going to be a repeat of the 2013 game when Kansas State lost to North Dakota State.
However, Kansas State found a way to avoid an upset to a FCS opponent as the Wildcats defeated the Fighting Hawks by a final score of 38-35 to get their first win of the season.
Then things got worse for Kansas State as they welcomed Army to Bill Snyder Family Stadium
After Kansas State was losing 14-13 to Army, who had the week before lost to FCS opponent Tarleton State at home, the Wildcats took the lead, thinking they were about to win the game.
However, Army would score late in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good and pull off the upset over Kansas State. The Wildcats were over two-touchdown favorites but lost for the second time this season as some Kansas State fans were beginning to lose hope that this season would be a success.
Up to this point in the season, Kansas State football fans, alums, and big-time donors were feeling a great deal of sadness and annoyance with the team's disappointing home loss to Army and the near-upset to FCS opponent North Dakota on their home field. The team's dismal start, particularly in light of the great expectations placed on them preseason, was a real gut punch to many fans.
The Wildcats had great expectations going into the 2025 season, and several preseason polls even predicted that they would be a contender for the Big 12 title. Kansas State was ranked No. 17 in the preseason AP Poll. However, the national media and college football fans were greatly surprised when the season started with a 1-2 record, with the only win being a three-point win against an FCS opponent. A good portion of Kansas State fans were beyond disappointed as their team struggled mightily to begin the season.
One of the main concerns had been the offense, especially during their two losses. Although star quarterback Avery Johnson has displayed moments of greatness, he continuously failed to live up to the "superstar" status that many anticipated in the Wildcats' losses to Army and Iowa State. The rushing attack was inconsistent through Kansas State's first three games. Early in the season, Dylan Edwards, the team's star running back, had an injury that severely limited his playing time and him not playing early hampered the Wildcat's offense through three games.
The team has had trouble on defense as well, and particularly did not play well against North Dakota, allowing five Fighting Hawks touchdowns. Opponents have had a high success rate on fourth-down conversions against the Wildcats' defense, and they have been especially vulnerable to the run through their first three games. This has resulted in a subpar time of possession for Kansas State, further taxing an offense that was already having trouble putting up points.
Kansas State then went on the road to take on Arizona in its first true road game of the 2025 season. The Wildcats should some fight and were tied with Arizona in the third quarter, and the defense came away with an interception.
However, Arizona would get two late field goals to take the lead and defeat Kansas State by a final score of 23-17.
Arizona's offense amassed 412 total yards, while K-State's offense only managed 193. Except for one 75-yard touchdown run, K-State's offense only managed 2.26 yards per play on average for this game.
One of the main sources of frustration for Kansas State fans was quarterback Avery Johnson's performance. His numbers against Arizona were concerning, to say the least, as he was 13-of-29 for 88 yards passing, and even though he hasn't been the only issue this season for the offense, Kansas State still could have won this game even though he didn't play well.
Arizona's rushing attack was too strong for the defense to contain, and it allowed Arizona to control the time of possession throughout this game. Ismail Mahdi of Arizona rushed for 189 yards, and Noah Fifita, their quarterback, scored two rushing touchdowns. Arizona dominated the time of possession because the K-State defense was unable to stop its rushing attack.
Then like any rollercoaster ride, you go back up and that is what Kansas State did in their game against UCF.
The Kansas State fanbase had not abandon their team as the student section and others show up and showed out during the Wildcats game against UCF.
The biggest difference was that Kansas State had a fully healthy Edwards at running back and he had an outstanding game for the Wildcats against UCF.
Kansas State would go on to win their first game against an FBS opponent as well as its first Big 12 conference win of the season. The Wildcats not only won by two touchdowns, but they also gave UCF its first loss of the season..
The Wildcats appeared to be the team that was hyped up in the preseason for the first time this season. Both their total yards of 434 and running yards of 266 were season highs for the Wildcats in their victory over UCF. For fans who had grown tired of the stale approach, this well-rounded offensive attack that included both a potent passing and running game was a welcome change and hopefully a sign of things to come. The Wildcats go on the road to take on Baylor, and they look to get their first road victory of the season in this wild roller coaster ride of a season.