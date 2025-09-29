Visitor Reactions to Kansas State's 34-20 win over UCF
The Kansas State Wildcats played in front of a packed crowd at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, securing their first Big 12 Conference victory, 34-20, against the UCF Knights. They improved to 2- 3 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12.
Several Wildcats recruiting targets were among the crowd during the game, taking the opportunity for a gameday visit to observe Kansas State closely. I spoke with a few of them to recap their experiences in Manhattan and gather their thoughts on the win.
Warrick VanBlaricon| 2027| Interior offensive lineman| 6'3" 285 lbs| Salina Central High School| Salina, KS| Rivals Industry Ranking: Not ranked|
"The game was played really well and overall was a great experience. What stood out to me was the family aspect of it all, the fans, the atmosphere, all of it. I was able to speak with Coach Braet (Director of Recruiting, Taylor Braet) and Coach Lepak (Offensive Line Coach Brian Lepak). Besides K-State, Oklahoma is recruiting me the most, " VanBlaricon said about his visit. He also has visits planned for Tulsa, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
Jacob Lockett| 2027| Athlete| 6'0" 170 lbs| Blue Valley High School| Overland Park, KS| Rivals Industry Ranking: Not ranked|
"What stood out to me about K-State was how close the team seemed to be together. I got to be in the locker room with all the players and see how high their energy is. I was able to connect with Coach Middleton (Wide receiver coach Matthew Middleton), Coach Braet, and Coach Klieman (Head coach Chris Klieman). Right now, I am most actively being recruited by North Dakota, Iowa State, K-State, Kansas, and Penn, " Lockett said. He has visits scheduled to Kansas on November 1, North Dakota on November 8, and at Iowa State on November 22.
Jysir Chatmon| 2027| Linebacker| 6'0" 202 lbs| Saint Thomas Aquinas High School| Overland Park, KS| Rivals Industry Ranking: Not ranked|
"The K-State staff and coaches really make it feel welcoming. We were able to talk and joke around, and had a really great experience there. I was able to connect with Coach Stanard (Linebacker coach Steve Stanard) and Coach Braet. Coach Stanard and I had a really great conversation from the start of the visit to the end. How he showed great compassion to me and the other linebacker recruits really felt like he cared for us. Coach Taylor was the first person I met once I got there, and he was really fun to hang around with for our short time. He seems like a really great person to be around, " Chatmon said. His next visit will be to Iowa State.
Trea Hayes| 2027| Athlete| 6'0" 165 lbs| Olathe South High School| Olathe, KS| Rivals Industry Ranking: Not ranked|
"The game was amazing! I was able to come up with my mom and my dad, and we had such a cool experience! What stood out to me was how coaches were very interactive with me. I was able to have some good conversations with Coach Braet and Coach Middleton. K-State is the only school I have been in contact with at the moment, and I hope to start getting in conversations with more schools, " Hayes said.
Jordan Lockett| 2027| Athlete| 5'11" 165 lbs| Blue Valley High School| Overland Park, KS| Rivals Industry Ranking: Not ranked|
"I thought K-State played a well-rounded game today. They were able to move the ball down the field well and score effectively. The defense did their thing at the end to maintain the lead and rounded up a good win. I thought the atmosphere was electric during the game. They had a very nice facility, and the overall culture in Manhattan stood out to me. I was able to connect with Coach Braet and Coach Middleton. I also got to talk to head coach Chris Klieman, " Lockett said. North Dakota, Kansas, Wyoming, McNeese State, Columbia, Penn, and Iowa State are some schools he has been hearing from. Lockett also has visits planned to Kansas, North Dakota, and Iowa State.
Max Thomas| 2026| Kicker and Punter| 6'10" 192 lbs| St. Michael The Archangel Catholic High School| Lee's Summit, MO| Rivals Industry Ranking: Not ranked|
"The game day was an exciting experience! A few things stood out: the facilities were great, the hospitality of the coaches, and the discussion about how I can fit with K-State and how they fit with me. I was very impressed with how much the team was dialed in all day! As a specialist, I was in the field early to watch their warm up, and the specialist room showcased their talent before and during the game. I was able to meet with Coach Kaczor (Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor), Coach Twehous (Director of Scouting Logan Twehous), and Coach Braet, " Thomas said. In addition to the Wildcats, he has also been receiving interest from Iowa State, Utah State, Towson, the University of Central Missouri, Arizona Christian University, Benedictine University, and Grandview. Thomas has upcoming visits planned to Utah State, UCM, Benedictine, Towson, and Kent State.
Kansas State currently has the No. 50 overall recruiting class and No. 9 in the Big 12, per On3.