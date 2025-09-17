Where Kansas State Stands in National College Football Rankings
Each Wednesday, we’ll take a look at where seven national polls and rankings place Kansas State’s football team.
Back in the heady training-camp days of August, the Wildcats were 17th in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. And, K-State was getting love from other major media.
K-State’s 23-17 loss at Arizona on Friday hurt its stature among the pollsters.
The Wildcats (1-3) are off this week. They resume play on Sept. 27 against UCF at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
The polls we will monitor are:
* Associated Press
* The Athletic
* CBS Sports
* US LBM Coaches Poll
* ESPN’s Football Power Index
* ESPN’s SP+ rankings
* Massey Ratings
Associated Press
The Wildcats are not ranked by the AP this week. K-State dropped out of the Top 25 after their Week Zero loss to Iowa State, 24-21, in Dublin. After the loss, K-State was among “others receiving votes,” and landed at 36th with seven votes.
The Athletic
Kansas State is 82nd in The Athletic’s ranking of all 136 FBS teams. The Wildcats dropped from 69th.
In The Athletic’s preseason poll, Kansas State was ranked 21st. The Athletic’s Chris Vannini then wrote about the Wildcats: “Quarterback Avery Johnson has playmakers around him, but a new offensive line will have to hold up.”
CBS Sports 136 Rankings
The Wildcats are ranked 68th, a drop of nine places.
US LBM Coaches Poll
The Coaches Poll, which had Kansas State at No. 20 in the preseason, does not have the Wildcats ranked, not even in “others receiving votes.”
After K-State lost its opener, the Wildcats went from 20th to “others receiving votes” at 29th.
The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate.
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)
K-State is ranked 50th.
Here are FPI’s odds for Kansas State (updated weekly):
* 23.4 percent chance of winning six games, which would be bowl eligibility
* 4.6 projected wins to 7.4 projected losses
* 0.5 percent chance of winning the Big 12 championship
* 0.3 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff
* 0.0 percent chance of making the national championship game
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the national championship
ESPN’s SP+ rankings
According to rankings creator Bill Connelly, SP+ ratings are “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
“It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”
K-State is ranked 54th, a drop of 11 places from last week.
Massey Ratings
K-State is 55th, a drop of seven places.
Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. K-State’s ranking is based on a consensus of the 40 rankings.