Best College Football Bets Today (Predictions for Miami vs. Indiana)

The 2025-26 college football season will finally come to an end on Monday night when the Indiana Hoosiers take on the Miami Hurricanes with the National Championship on the line.

This game is a perfect example of David vs. Goliath as the Hoosiers are the No. 1-ranked team in the country, sporting an undefeated record, while the Miami Hurricanes have two losses on the year, barely squeaked into the playoffs, and pulled off two upsets en route to the final.

Let's take a look at my best bet for the side and total in this game.

Miami vs. Indiana Best Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Indiana -8.5 (-108) vs. Miami

UNDER 47.5 (-110)

In this week's edition of First to Forde, I wrote about why I'm backing Indiana to win and cover:

Indiana is a near-perfect football team, and I'd be surprised if they don't run away with the win in this spot. They outrank Indiana by a significant margin in almost every area, while also facing tougher competition. For example, Indiana ranks third in net success rate while Miami ranks 22nd in that metric.

Despite having the Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, Indiana is primarily a run-first football team, and that should work out for them in this game as they now get to face a Miami defense that ranks 79th in opponent EPA per rush.

Not to take anything away from Miami's Cinderella run, but they are simply outmatched in this game against a school that has figured out the recipe to succeed in the modern version of college football. Bring in experienced players through the transfer portal and play mistake-free football. The Hoosiers will cap off their season with an impressive win in the National Championship.

Miami's defense is far better than its offense. The Hurricanes rank 13th in opponent-adjusted EPA per play, while ranking just 43rd in adjusted EPA per play offensively. Their offense also ranks 32nd in yards per play, averaging just 5.8 yards per snap.

Their defense has already kept Texas A&M to three points and Ohio State to 14, so while I think Indiana has what it takes to win and cover, I think both defenses will play well enough for this total to stay UNDER 47.5.

