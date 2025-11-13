UCF vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
Texas Tech secured a massive win in Week 11, cruising past BYU by a final score of 29-7 to put them in the driver's seat to not only lock up a berth in the Big 12 championship game, but they're also heavily favored to make an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Let's move on to their Week 12 matchup against the UCF Knights. Texas Tech is a big favorite, but the Red Raiders can't look past the Knights because things can fall apart for them if they get upset on their home field on Saturday.
UCF vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- UCF +23.5 (-102)
- Texas Tech -23.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- UCF +1280
- Texas Tech -3500
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-115)
- UNDER 47.5 (-105)
UCF vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- UCF Record: 4-5 (1-5 in Big 12)
- Texas Tech Record: 9-1 (6-1 in Big 12)
UCF vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- UCF is 6-12 ATS in its last 18 games
- UCF is 0-7 straight up in its last seven road games
- UCF is 0-5 ATS in its last five games played in November
- Texas Tech is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in Texas Tech's last eight games
- Texas Tech is 7-0 ATS in its last seven home games
UCF vs. Texas Tech Key Player to Watch
- Cameron Dickey, RB - Texas Tech Red Raiders
Cameron Dickey has played a big role in Texas Tech's success this season. He has racked up 867 yards for 5.5 yards per carry this season, along with 11 rushing touchdowns. He has also recorded 161 receiving yards, serving as a solid weapon in the passing game. UCF will have to try to slow him down to keep this game close.
UCF vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
The Texas Tech defense is arguably the best in the country. Not only are they first amongst teams in opponent EPA per play, but they don't have a weakness, sporting just as good numbers stopping the run as stopping the pass.
For UCF to cover this spread, the Knights are going to have to find a way to score, but their offense isn't good enough to put up a significant amount of points against this Texas Tech defense. UCF ranks 94th amongst all teams in adjusted EPA per play. That's bad news for them, especially with them being on the road. I'll lay the points with Texas Tech.
Pick: Texas Tech -23.5 (-120) via FanDuel
