Prominent Will Howard Advocate Drops Another Savage Aaron Rodgers Take
The Pittsburgh Steelers' acquisition of Aaron Rodgers has many hailing the team with playoff expectations.
Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum is not a fan. Tannenbaum continued his anti-Rodgers agenda Monday afternoon on First Take, this time deeming that the four-time MVP won't will the Steelers to postseason glory.
"Since 2022, Aaron Rodgers' QBR is 29th," Tannenbaum said. "The only quarterbacks that are worse than him in the last three years are Ryan Tannehill, Bryce Young, Mac Jones, and Will Levis. It's intoxicating to say, 'We can get Aaron Rodgers, four-time MVP, Super Bowl champ, all-time great.' Could he catch lightning in a bottle? Yes, especially with a Hall of Fame coach. But it's overwhelmingly against that happening."
Tannenbaum has primarily advocated for the team to move forward with former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, rather than placing their faith in a fading star. To his point, Rodgers has declined in overall play over the last few seasons and has largely been renowned for his off-field headlines and drama. This offseason was no different, as he took a ghastly period of time to decide on signing with Pittsburgh.
"If you're in, you should be all in," Tannenbaum said. "You should be driving DK Metcalf home; you should be having dinner with your teammates. If you're in, and you're trying to catch Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, go all in."
Still, the Steelers have succeeded over the past half-decade with no star quarterback options, rallying to positive seasons with the likes of Kenny Pickett and Devlin Hodges.
So, with that logic, if they can do it, Rodgers should have no problem.
