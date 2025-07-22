Michael Beasley Continues Troll Journey Revealing Toughest Career Opponent

Michael Beasley on the toughest defender he ever faced:



“Rick Adelman, Erik Spoelstra… whatever head coach at the time.”



“Erik Spoelstra was one of the toughest defenders you ever faced?”⁰

Beasley: “Yeah, he never put me in the game 😂….Spo, I love you. Spo’s my guy.”



