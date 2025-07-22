Michael Beasley Continues Troll Journey Revealing Toughest Career Opponent
Michael Beasley has faced many tough defenders throughout his basketball career.
But apparently one stands above all. Not Lance Stephenson, Marcus Dove, or Kawhi Leonard.
But Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Beasley hilariously trolled his former coach for not giving him playing time in Miami.
“Rick Adelman, Erik Spoelstra, whatever head coach at the time," Beasley said to CBS Sports' Ashley Nicole Moss. "He never put me in the game. Spo, I love you. Spo’s my guy.”
The Heat selected Beasley with the second pick in the 2008 NBA Draft after a trailblazing Big 12 Player of the Year campaign at Kansas State. He averaged 26.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks this season, dominating as one of the best players in the country. Unfortunately, this didn't amount in the NBA, as Beasley bounced around as a journeyman.
His ball skills were never in question, which is why he is still one of the most renowned one-on-one players in the sport. However, his off-court issues were detrimental to his career promise. Nevertheless, many others believe he deserved a fairer shot in the league.
“If you had to pick a logo for a one-on-one like you have for the NBA, I think the logo would be Michael Beasley," Jackson said on his All the Smoke podcast. "He’s a walking bucket, he be scoring. Everyone knows that if they would’ve gave him a solid chance in the league, he would’ve had an amazing career.”
More Kansas State News
Is Ben Roethlisberger Shading Shedeur Sanders In Recent Will Howard Laud?
Kansas State Gets Massive Launch With Latest Postseason Odds
K-State Provides Update On George Fitzpatrick After "Medical Situation"