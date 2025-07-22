Kansas State Gets Massive Launch With Latest Postseason Odds
Another day, another Kansas State laud.
The program has received endless preseason hype, which has likely left many fans eager for the season to begin. Betting site CircaSports listed their odds for Big 12 teams to make the playoffs, with the Wildcats claiming the top spot. They ranked three spots ahead of Arizona State, another heavy favorite to win the Big 12 after claiming the title last season as the CFP's fourth seed.
The Wildcats' fate lies in the hands of junior quarterback Avery Johnson, whom many project to leap after a relatively underwhelming first year. However, K-State coach Chris Klieman says that a selfless group effort will be the key to reaching new heights.
"I think it's because of guys that would put the team before themselves," Klieman said at Big 12 Media Day. "That's who's gonna be the two teams standing in December, honestly. There's a lot of really good, talented teams here, and there's a ton of talented quarterbacks in this league right now. So it's the team that can put the 'we' before 'me.' That's the challenge for all of us coaches."
They open up the season against Iowa State on Aug. 23 in Dublin, Ireland. The Wildcats lost their regular-season finale to the Cyclones in 2024, officially ending their hopes for a conference championship.
DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Kansas State News
K-State Provides Update On George Fitzpatrick After "Medical Situation"
Kansas State Brings Back Key Rotation Player From Transfer Portal
Former K-State Forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin Turns Heads In Summer League Display