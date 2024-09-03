QB Avery Johnson, Kansas State Hoping To Work Out Offensive Kinks Against Tulane
Kansas State is still a couple weeks from the Big 12 opener against Arizona.
They are hoping another non-conference game helps the Wildcats fine-tune things before hitting the meaty portion of the schedule.
After the offense sputtered in the opener against UT-Martin, quarterback Avery Johnson wants to see more consistent play.
"Just feel like the first half was kind of flat," Johnson said. "We really didn't do too much and then the second half we kind of picked things up."
Johnson completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns with one interceptions. He also had 37 rushing yards.
Johnson and coach Chris Klieman thought the offense could have played better. The performance was uninspiring because of the expectations. The Wildcats are among the favorites in the Big 12 while Johnson is a darkhorse candidate to win the Heisman.
"Thirteen explosives (plays) on 43 plays is not as bad as it seems," Johnson said. "We had a bunch of yards in total offense for how limited our snap count was. I feel like this week it's playing with a little bit more tempo, playing a little bit faster."
Klieman agreed with Johnson's assessment of the offense.
“I was not particularly pleased with the first half, offensively," Kleiman said. "Just didn’t get into a rhythm. I didn’t think we had a lot of energy and juice. I challenged the guys at halftime because I thought we were better than that, and then we responded and played really well in the second half.”
