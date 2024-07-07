Senior Right Guard Hadley Panzer Brings Experience To Kansas State Offensive Line
For all the young offensive linemen ready to step into a contributing role, they have a source to go to in senior right guard Hadley Panzer.
As a true freshman in 2021, Panzer saw action in nine games. He started 13 games in each of the last two seasons.
“It has come full circle,” Panzer said during spring practices. “Being the older guy trying to bring along young guys and trying to figure it out like when I first got here, what I did.”
Panzer will speak on some of those experiences and other things Tuesday at the Big 12 media days at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Panzer, head coach Chris Klieman, quarterback Avery Johnson, offensive lineman, linebacker Austin Moore, safety Marques Sigle and defensive end Brendan Mott will all attend.
Last season, starting at right guard for all 13 games, Panzer helped the Wildcat offensive line earn semifinalist status for the Joe Moore Award as one of the top offensive line units in the nation.
The offensive line helped K-State rank in the top 30 nationally in 11 offensive categories, including scoring (10th – 37.1 points per game), rushing (11th – 204.1 yards per game), third down conversions (11th – 47.9%).
“I’m trying to bridge that gap for the new guys coming in,” Panzer said. “Where to be, to be on time, where everything is at, I mean because new guys coming in they don’t know anything. I am trying to build that bridge to make that transition smooth and be there for them.”
