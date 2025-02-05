Kstate

Six Big 12 Coaches Placed Ahead Of K-State's Chris Klieman On Top 25 List

Shandel Richardson

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman prior to the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Despite leading the Kansas State Wildcats to a 9-4 record and a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl, coach Chris Klieman begins the offseason with a snub.

Klieman was left off the Top 25 coaches list by the website On3.com. To make things worse, six Big 12 coaches were placed ahead of him. They were No. 7 Deion Sanders (Colorado), No. 8 Kyle Whittingham (Utah), No. 13 Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State), No. 14 Lance Leipold (Kansas), No. 24 Kalani Sitake (BYU) and No. 25 Matt Campbell (Iowa State),

Klieman was 2-3 against the coaches placed above him last season. The Wildcats did not play Utah.

2025 SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

The Big 12 teams revealed their 2025 schedules on Tuesday. Kansas State and other Big 12 fans finally got a glimpse of what their seasons will look like in August.

Here is the Wildcats schedule (dates are subject to change):

Aug. 23 vs. Iowa State (Dublin, Ireland)

Aug. 30 vs. North Dakota

Sept. 6 vs. Army

Sept. 13 at Arizona

Sept. 27 vs. UCF

Oct. 4 at Baylor

Oct. 11 vs. TCU

Oct. 25 at Kansas

Nov. 1 vs. Texas Tech

Nov. 15 at Oklahoma State

Nov. 22 at Utah

Nov. 29 vs. Colorado

Kansas State went 3-1 against these conference opponents last year, including its dominant victory over Oklahoma State. They are projected by many to finish top five in the Big 12 with another leap from quarterback Avery Johnson and a solid defensive unit.

