The Addition Of Transfer Ta’Quan Roberson Should Provide QB Depth Behind Avery Johnson If Needed
Sometimes, one series by a back-up in a key game is the difference in a win or a loss.
By signing UConn transfer Ta’Quan Roberson in mid-May, the Kansas State Wildcats gained an experienced quarterback if they need him for one play, one series or one game if starter Avery Johnson is unable to play.
Roberson, 6-foot, 200-pounds, brings the credentials that he will be able to provide quality play at quarterback if his number is called. A year ago, Roberson passed for 2,075 yards and 12 touchdowns as the starter for UConn.
He started his collegiate career at Penn State. He was highly-regarded coming out of high school in New Jersey, ranking in the top 10 at quarterback in the 2019 class by some recruiting services. During the course of his collegiate career, Roberson has seen action in 18 games. He made four appearances over two seasons at Penn State before transferring to UConn.
Roberson fits K-State style of offense. He was considered a dual threat coming out of high school. Last year he rushed for 120 yards for the Huskies.
Roberson will join Johnson, freshman Blake Barnett, senior Kellen Simoncic and sophomore Jacob Knuth at the quarterback position. As dynamic as Johnson is expected to be in the upcoming season, every college football team with championship aspirations needs depth at that position.
The Wildcats open the season against UT-Martin Aug. 31 in Manhattan.
David Boyce is a contributor to the K-State coverage. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com