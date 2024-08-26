There Is One Remaining Hurdle For Kansas State QB Avery Johnson
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson passed most of the tests during the preseason.
Now, he has to prove he can ace the toughest part: the regular season.
The Wildcats have no doubt in his abilities. They just have to see how he handles the rigors of the regular season.
"There's going to be the season challenges that go from game to game and week to week from different structures," offensive coordinator Matt Wells said. "There's going to be a soreness factor. There's going to be just the grind of the season that he's going to get to go through as the starter for the first time."
The keys were handed to Johnson the moment last season's starter, Will Howard, entered the transfer portal. Johnson received limited playing time before starting last year's bowl game against North Carolina State.
He was solid in the performance but being a full-time starter for 12 games is much different. What has impressed Wells the most is Johnson always wanting to get better. He said Johnson has the "It" factor to make him a strong starter.
"He's got a hunger and desire to improve," Wells said. "Just challenging him every day is important to him and his growth. He is electric with the ball in his hands. He is uber talented out in space. He's thrown the ball well."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
