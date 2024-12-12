These Kansas State Targets Will Visit Program Within Next Few Days
Kansas State has already lost more than 10 players to the transfer portal but is actively looking to regroup. Here are a few visits scheduled for the offerees:
Senior CB Hezekiah Masses (FIU): Dec. 13
2024 STATS: 38 TACKLES, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PDS, 1 FF
STANDOUT 2024 PERFORMANCE: 0.5 TFL, 1 FF vs. Louisiana Tech
Freshman WR Aziah Johnson (Michigan State): Dec. 13
2024 STATS: 16 REC, 276 YDS, 2 TDS; 1 RUSH, 15 YDS
STANDOUT 2024 PERFORMANCE: 3 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD vs. Illinois
Sophomore DB Mar'Quavious Moss (West Georgia): Dec. 14
2024 STATS: 56 TACKLES, 9 TFL, 1 FF, 4.5 SACKS, 4 PASS BREAKUPS
STANDOUT 2024 PERFORMANCE: 2 TFL, 2 SACKS, 1 FF vs. Abilene Christian
K-STATE TARGET JAMES DUNNIGAN JR. WILL ANNOUNCE COMMITMENT AT UNDER ARMOUR ALL-AMERICAN JAN. 2
Manhattan High defensive back James "JJ" Dunnigan Jr. tweeted he will announce his collegiate commitment at the Under Armour All-America game on Jan. 2.
K-State fans will be amongst those tuning in for his announcement, as they are the frontrunner to acquire the Manhattan product. His father, James, played cornerback at Kansas State from 2001-02.
Dunnigan played cornerback and wide receiver positions this season. He recorded three interceptions, 70 tackles, two forced fumbles, and 10 pass deflections in the secondary. He logged 28 receptions for 557 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver. Dunnigan received offers from schools like Illinois, Nebraska, and Stanford, but the Wildcats remain the favorite for his next destination.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.