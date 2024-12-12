Kstate

These Kansas State Targets Will Visit Program Within Next Few Days

The Kansas State Wildcats begin hosting visits for players they recently offered.

Jayden Armant

Oct 19, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman argues a call during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Kansas State has already lost more than 10 players to the transfer portal but is actively looking to regroup. Here are a few visits scheduled for the offerees:

Senior CB Hezekiah Masses (FIU): Dec. 13

2024 STATS: 38 TACKLES, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PDS, 1 FF

STANDOUT 2024 PERFORMANCE: 0.5 TFL, 1 FF vs. Louisiana Tech

Freshman WR Aziah Johnson (Michigan State): Dec. 13

2024 STATS: 16 REC, 276 YDS, 2 TDS; 1 RUSH, 15 YDS

STANDOUT 2024 PERFORMANCE: 3 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD vs. Illinois

Sophomore DB Mar'Quavious Moss (West Georgia): Dec. 14

2024 STATS: 56 TACKLES, 9 TFL, 1 FF, 4.5 SACKS, 4 PASS BREAKUPS

STANDOUT 2024 PERFORMANCE: 2 TFL, 2 SACKS, 1 FF vs. Abilene Christian

K-STATE TARGET JAMES DUNNIGAN JR. WILL ANNOUNCE COMMITMENT AT UNDER ARMOUR ALL-AMERICAN JAN. 2

Manhattan High defensive back James "JJ" Dunnigan Jr. tweeted he will announce his collegiate commitment at the Under Armour All-America game on Jan. 2.

K-State fans will be amongst those tuning in for his announcement, as they are the frontrunner to acquire the Manhattan product. His father, James, played cornerback at Kansas State from 2001-02.

Dunnigan played cornerback and wide receiver positions this season. He recorded three interceptions, 70 tackles, two forced fumbles, and 10 pass deflections in the secondary. He logged 28 receptions for 557 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver. Dunnigan received offers from schools like Illinois, Nebraska, and Stanford, but the Wildcats remain the favorite for his next destination.

