Three Big 12 QBs Chosen Ahead Of K-State Avery Johnson On Top 10 List
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the Big 12 Conference.
Apparently, his ability isn't enough to make that cut nationally. Johnson was left off the list compiled by CBS Sports entering this spring. Three of his peers in the league, however, made an appearance.
Arizona State's Sam Leavitt checked in at No. 5, ahead of No. 8 Sawyer Robertson (Baylor) and No. 9 Rocco Becht (Iowa State).
Despite limited experience, Texas' Arch Manning topped the list. Johnson, meanwhile, was at least given some honorable mention love.
This should provide Johnson plenty motivation this spring and fall. He began last season as a darkhorse candidate for the Heisman because the Wildcats had championship aspirations. Instead, they lost four regular season games before finishing strong with a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl.
Although he struggled at times during his first season as the full-time starter, he completed 217 of 372 passes for 2,712 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 touchdowns. Johnson also rushed for 605 yards and seven scores.
With a year of experience, things could be different this season. Colorado transfer Dylan Edwards takes over for DJ Giddens as the primary running back. There's also the addition of high-profile freshman tight end Linkon Cure, the first five-star recruit in the program's history.
These preseason lists are meaningless but Johnson has all the weapons needed to prove wrong the naysayers.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI