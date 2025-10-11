Arizona State vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
The Arizona State Sun Devils are back in the top-25 (No. 21) heading into a major Big 12 clash in Utah against the Utah Utes and quarterback Devon Dampier.
Dampier struggled against a ranked Texas Tech team earlier this season, but can he bounce back against Sam Leavitt and the Sun Devils?
Arizona State has won three games in a row since losing to Mississippi State in Week 2, including a three-point win over then-No. 24 TCU in Week 5.
Oddsmakers have set Utah as a favorite at home, and that makes a ton of sense given head coach Kyle Whittingham’s record – 93-31 – at home since he took over full time in 2005.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 7 battle.
Arizona State vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona State +5.5 (-110)
- Utah -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arizona State: +180
- Utah: -218
Total
- 48.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Arizona State vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Time: 10:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arizona State record: 4-1
- Utah record: 4-1
Arizona State vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
Devon Dampier, Quarterback, Utah
This is a huge “prove it” spot for Devon Dampier, as he was limited to just 162 passing yards in a 34-10 loss to Texas Tech earlier this season.
Dampier leads the Big 12 in completion percentage (72.5%) this season and has 11 touchdowns to just three picks, but this is a step up in class against another ranked team in Arizona State.
Still, the Sun Devils are beatable, as they’re outside the top-70 in defensive success rate and rank 112th in the country in EPA/Rush.
Dampier has made a lot of noise with his legs as well this season, rushing for 258 yards and two scores in five games.
Arizona State vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
Since 2005, Utah is 93-31 straight up at home under head coach Kyle Whittingham, and I like the Utes to win and cover in this matchup.
Dampier has played well in 2025 despite the blip against Texas Tech, and Utah ranks 14th in the country in EPA/Play. Arizona State isn’t too far behind (45th in EPA/Play), but the Sun Devils have really struggled to throw the ball (86th in EPA/Pass).
That puts a lot of pressure on Leavitt against a Utes defense that is allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete just 56.1 percent of their passes for 159.6 yards per game in 2025. Can he pick up enough through the air for Arizona State to hang around?
Utah has four wins by 25 or more points this season, making the loss to Texas Tech seem not as bad. The Utes may not be a playoff team, but they certainly can hold their own against equal competition.
Arizona State is just 2-2-1 against the spread this season, and I think the lack of a run game and the team’s average defense (73rd in defensive success rate this season) will get exposed against a program that is dominant at home.
Pick: Utah -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
