Three-Star 2026 Offensive Tackle Has Kansas State On Visits List

Tripp Skewes announced he would be visiting Manhattan, Kansas on an official visit.

Brian Lepak walks out of the tunnel before the at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. ahead of the Pop Tarts Bowl between Kansas State and North Carolina State on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Chandler Mixon/K-State Sports / Chandler Mixon/K-State Sports
There is truly no rest in the world of college football. The Kansas State Wildcats have already turned attention to the 2026 recruiting class. On Monday, three-star offensive tackle Tripp Skewes revealed he is making an official visit to Manhattan.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Skewes plays at Kent Denver High School. He is rated as the No. 12 player in Colorado. K-State was the seventh of 19 schools to offer.

Skewes will visit four other schools: North Carolina, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Colorado. He heads to Manhattan, Kan, June 20 after finishing up his visit to Colorado. 247 Sports reports Skewes' interest in Kansas State is "warm." K-State joins Colorado, Vanderbilt and North Carolina in that respect. It is also reported Skewes' interest in Texas Tech has cooled.

Kansas State has four commits for 2026. The Wildcats have already received a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Oliver Miller, who is also from Colorado. He committed on Monday.

MUCH LOVE FOR WILDCATS HOOPS PROGRAM

The women's college basketball landscape saw a lot of shuffling through the transfer portal this offseason. On 3 Sports, Talia Goodman has been at the center of women's basketball transfer portal reporting this offseason. Goodman released her way-too-early top 25 on Monday morning.

The Kansas State Wildcats landed at No. 23

The Wildcats lost 11 players at the end of last season, including starters Ayoka Lee, Serena Sundell, Temira Poindexter, Jaelyn Glenn and Zyanna Walker. The five combined to average 59.9 of K-State's 78.9 points. Next season's roster will not have a single player who started for the Wildcats last season.

