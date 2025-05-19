Kstate

Former K-State Coordinator Already Getting Love From Cowboys Fans

Former Kansas State offensive coordinator Conor Riley expected to immediately impact Dallas Cowboys' offensive line.

Jayden Armant

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
After three consecutive 12-win seasons, the Dallas Cowboys returned to the NFC East basement, 7-10, after a dreadful 2024 display. They had the sixth-worst rushing attack in the league, with just one player boasting over 250 rushing yards. Dallas only won two games by more than 14 points, and its several blowout losses highlighted its inferiority to the playoff contenders.

Luckily, help is on the way. In early February, the Cowboys signed former Kansas State offensive coordinator Conor Riley.

"If you are unfamiliar with Klayton Adams's work in Arizona/Indianapolis or are not privy to Conor Riley's success at Kansas State, I would advise you to check it out," Cowboys fanatic Dan Rogers tweeted. "These two are going to reshape the Cowboys' offensive line."

Riley headlined a Kansas State offense that boasted the second-best rushing attack in the conference. Former Wildcats star DJ Giddens' season eventually landed him a spot on the Indianapolis Colts, while quarterback Avery Johnson exploded in the run game with his dual-threat play style.

In Dallas, Riley will have options like Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, with the rushing capability of quarterback Dak Prescott. They lost their primary rusher Rico Dowdle to the Carolina Panthers, but a more balanced attack should spread the ball more throughout the rushing unit.

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

