Former Kansas State Lineman Find A New Home In AAC
Former Kansas State offensive lineman Brandon Sneh has a new home. On Sunday, it was announced the 6-foot-6, 316-pounder would be taking his talents to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Sneh entered the transfer portal on April 17 and announced on X a month later he had found a new home in Birmingham. He joins the No. 85 transfer class in the nation according to 247 Sports and is the third offensive lineman to transfer to UAB this offseason. He joins Daniel Mincey from Kentucky and Kyrik Mason from Kent State as offensive line transfers. UAB's offensive line will look different from what it did a season ago, as the Blazers saw six offensive linemen enter the portal this offseason, including Delano Townsend, who only allowed one sack in 464 pass plays.
UAB wasn't the only school that had its hat in the ring for Sneh. According to Sneh's social media, he received offers from Buffalo, Southern Mississippi, Missouri State, North Texas, Akron, Washington State and New Mexico State.
Kansas State didn't have Sneh on its roster for very long. The junior from Philadelphia transferred to K-State on Jan. 8 after a season at Wagner College that saw him start in all 11 games, playing 628 total snaps, 600 of which came from left tackle, where he did not allow a sack.
Kansas State has seen a lot of activity in the transfer portal with offensive linemen this offseason. The Wildcats have four offensive linemen transferring in from the portal. George Fitzpatrick (Ohio State), Amos Talalele (USC), JB Nelson (Penn State) and Terrence Enos Jr. (Pitt) are all set to begin their Kansas State careers when the Wildcats take on Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 23.
