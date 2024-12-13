Top Kansas State WR Enters Transfer Portal
Kansas State loses another critical player to the transfer portal.
Star receiver Keagan Johnson entered Friday afternoon. He had 29 receptions for 359 yards and one touchdown last season.
"Thank you Kansas State and the community of Manhattan for the overwhelming support during my time as a Wildcat," Keagan tweeted. "I will forever cherish my time here, and I will keep these memories forever. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you God!"
K-STATE'S PAYROLL MAY HAVE HURT THEIR CHANCES ACQUIRING AJ DYBANTSA
No. 1 basketball recruit A.J. Dybantsa announced his commitment to BYU Tuesday on First Take. The Utah Prep product had Kansas State on his list of schools until early December.
However, the Wildcats probably wouldn't have been able to acquire the top prospects anyways with their financial situation. Dybantsa received a $7 million NIL from BYU, which wouldn't be feasible, with Linkon getting a significant deal and Coleman Hawkins receiving $2 million as well.
GABE ROLAND ENTERS THE PORTAL
Another Kansas State linebacker hit the transfer portal Thursday. Redshirt freshman linebacker Gabe Roland entered after playing just one game for the Wildcats, where he recorded two tackles in the blowout victory over UT Martin.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for allowing me to play the sport I love," Roland tweeted. "Secondly, I want to thank Coach Klieman for taking a chance and giving me an opportunity. I am extremely grateful for the relationships I've made here at Kansas State. With that being said, I've decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.