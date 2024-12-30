Top Multi-Sport Prospect Receives Offer From Kansas State Basketball
Top tight end prosper Ian Premer received an offer from the Kansas State basketball program.
Yes, you read that right. The two-sport Great Bend (Kan.) product tweeted about his conversation with Wildcats coach Jerome Tang Monday afternoon.
"After a great conversation with Coach Tang, I am excited and blessed to receive a basketball offer from Kansas State basketball," Premer said.
Premer was ranked as one of 247Sports' best two-sport athletes as a legitimate threat on the football field or the court.
Heck, maybe Premer can even get some reps with quarterback Avery Johnson, too. They do need help finding someone to complement star receiver Jayce Brown.
However, Kansas State faces some competition, with schools like Miami, Florida, Duke, and Colorado also eyeing the multifaceted junior. They need to focus more on getting the program back on track after losing three consecutive games. Lackluster performances have set Kansas State back, which it need to recuperate against their conference opponents.
Tang attributed inconsistency to their poor games after the Wichita State loss.
"[Consistency] is what we haven't been able to get, whether at practice or in games," Tang said. "Buddy goes for 20 tonight, but then we have other guys who don't play up to what we expect from them. As a coach, it's hard to figure out what to do if you don't know what you're gonna get from each guy every night. So we have to figure out how can we get the same production from each guy every night, rather than guessing."
