VIDEO: Chris Klieman Caught In Lovable Moment With Young Kansas State Fans
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is in the middle of the busiest time of the football season.
With fall practices beginning earlier this month, he has little time for anything. You hear about coaches being too busy for family and friends because of their commitment to the program.
But video of Klieman interacting with some young K-State fans shows he isn't always too busy.
Klieman was caught taking part in a game of catch between the two fans at the Wildcats facility. As of Monday morning, the video had 115 reposts and 1,200 views. It clearly shows a different side of Klieman when he gets a free moment from football.
FORMER K-STATE QB THRIVING IN NEW SURROUNDINGS
Former Wildcats quarterback Will Howard appears to have landed nicely on his feet.
Last year Howard was the Wildcats starter before deciding to transfer to Ohio State. The decision is apparently working out.
According to a report in the Columbus Post-Dispatch, Howard is the frontrunner to win the starting job. The Wildcats have moved forward with sophomore Avery Johnson as their starter.
Here's what the report read: "Ohio State coach Ryan Day probably won't announce anything imminently, but Kansas State transfer Will Howard looks like he is ahead of Devin Brown for the quarterback job.
Howard took the first reps with the starters in 11-on-11 drills. He wasn't spectacular against the stingy OSU defense, but he avoided mistakes. Howard completed a nice sideline pass to Carnell Tate and another to the sophomore down the middle for about 20 yards that was among the longest completions of the day."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI