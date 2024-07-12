VIDEO: DB Commit RJ Collins Outlines Improvements Needed Before Joining K-State Wildcats
The Kansas State Wildcats football program is always searching for talent never satisfied with their level of play.
Defensive back commit RJ Collins of the 2025 class is one of the latest to join the list. The Wildcats received a verbal commitment from Collins, one of the fastest high school athletes in Missouri, earlier this month. The rising senior recently detailed where he must improve before joining Kansas State when talking with K-State On SI's Anthony Pasciolla.
"I think what I need to improve on most is my footwork a little bit and my technique a little bit, but overall, I think I'm pretty good," Collins shared. "What they really want me to do is play catch technique, so really I'm just learning off what the coach is telling me—he wants us to not back pedal. He's telling me to trust my speed, so thats another thing I got to work on."
His speed is the most praised aspect of his skillset, as the 5-foot-11, 175-pound DB won the 200-meter dash with a Missouri Class 5 record time of 21.23 seconds. Collins adds to the list of more than a dozen high school players to commit to K-State this spring. He also shared a simple yet meaningful goal for his senior year at Staley High School in Kansas City.
"Man, senior season, I just want to leave a legacy at my school," Collins said. "Like, yeah, I achieved a lot of stuff. People tried to get me away, but my loyalty is very high, so it's hard for me to leave."
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
