Kansas State Volleyball Falls to Nebraska in NCAA Second-Round Showdown

A memorable season for Kansas State volleyball reached its conclusion on Saturday. It ended a postseason journey that marked significant progress for the program. The Wildcats capped off a successful campaign that saw them return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. And, notably, advance to the second round for the first time since 2016. K-State finished the year with a strong 18–10 overall record. It also includes a solid 10–8 finish in the highly competitive Big 12 Conference.

Kansas State Volleyball's Tough Challenge on The Court

To advance further, however, the Wildcats faced a truly monumental hurdle. They are the No. 1 overall seed, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, playing in front of a packed crowd. And they did that inside the Bob Devaney Sports Complex in Lincoln.

Facing the nation’s best team in their home arena is one of the most daunting tasks in all of college volleyball. With that, the electric atmosphere only amplified the challenge for head coach Jason Mansfield and his squad.

The uphill battle proved too steep to climb, as Nebraska defeated K-State in straight sets by scores of 25–17, 25–21, and 25–16. Meanwhile, the sweep may suggest a one-sided match, but the Wildcats showed plenty of grit throughout the night. They created several momentum surges that highlighted their determination and competitive fire. Even against the undefeated Cornhuskers, K-State made meaningful pushes.

In the opening set, K-State battled back from an early deficit and narrowed the margin with strong defensive play at the net. Blocks from Shaylee Myers and Jordyn Williams energized the Wildcats, and an ace from Emerson Van Lannen added more spark. Nebraska, however, capitalized late, and an attack error by the Wildcats closed the frame at 25–17.

The second set became the closest and most hard-fought stretch of the match. After briefly taking a lead on a kill from Brenna Schmidt, K-State continued applying pressure and remained within striking distance late in the frame. Nebraska regained control at 12–10 and carried it forward, ultimately taking the set 25–21 and moving ahead 2-0.

K-State showed admirable fight to begin the third set, racing out to an impressive 4–0 run. They grabbed a 5–3 lead before Nebraska’s Virginia Adriano delivered a kill to shift the momentum. The Huskers then began to assert their dominance, climbing ahead 15–10 with a combination of power and precision. A late kill from Jordyn Williams briefly extended the match. However, Nebraska secured the sweep moments later with a final kill from Taylor Landfair, sealing the set 25–16.

Talking About The Kansas States' Heartfelt Moments and Final Performances

A touching highlight came during lineup introductions when the sea of red in the arena applauded Wildcats who were Nebraska natives. Senior setter Ava LeGrand, from Papillion, Nebraska, received one of the loudest ovations. It was a gesture that showcased the mutual respect between programs and fans.

LeGrand wrapped up her K-State career with a strong performance. And that included a team-high nine digs, along with 19 assists and four kills. Anyia Clinton led the offense with seven kills while also contributing five digs and three blocks. Shaylee Myers added six kills and six digs, and Symone Sims also finished with six digs.

This postseason run marked K-State’s 12th appearance in the NCAA second round. But more importantly, it symbolised renewed momentum for a program on the rise. Even though the journey ended in Lincoln, the Wildcats’ resilience showed that the team is trending upward under head coach Jason Mansfield.

