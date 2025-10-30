Kansas State Volleyball Hits the Road for Crucial Big 12 Battles
Fresh off a thrilling five-set upset over their in-state rivals. And the Kansas State Wildcats wrapped up their five-match road trip this week with a pair of crucial Big 12 battles in Utah. The Wildcats carried momentum from their statement win over No. 14 Kansas into Wednesday night’s victory at Utah. And that set the tone for another major test against No. 17 BYU. Fans can catch both matches on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
Wildcats Continue Big 12 Road Swing After Upset Win Over Kansas
K-State’s road swing began with a midweek matchup against Utah (10-10, 2-7 Big 12) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. That's where the Wildcats grabbed a hard-fought win to open the trip.
The Wildcats now turn their attention to Friday’s clash in Provo. There they’ll face No. 17 BYU (17-4, 5-4 Big 12) at Smith Fieldhouse, with the first serve set for 7 p.m. CT. Wednesday’s meeting was the first time the Wildcats and Utes faced off in Salt Lake City. Meanwhile, BYU holds a slim 2-1 edge in matches played in Provo heading into the weekend showdown.
Entering the week, K-State stood at 11-6 overall and 4-5 in Big 12 play, including an impressive 6-3 mark on the road. Their recent win over Kansas, the first since 2020, was one of the most significant in program history, snapping an eight-match losing streak to the Jayhawks. The Wildcats pulled off the victory in the first-ever volleyball match held at Allen Fieldhouse.
Let's Talk About The Courage Inside the Numbers
K-State’s breakout performance in Lawrence produced multiple standouts and a well-deserved Big 12 weekly award. Junior libero Symone Sims was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after anchoring the back row with a career-high 26 digs. Her performance powered the Wildcats to a season-best 93 digs and 11.0 total blocks. And she also stood as the most by any Big 12 team this season.
Senior middle blocker Jordyn Williams was a force at the net with eight blocks (one solo, seven assists) while hitting a match-best .381 with nine kills. Aniya Clinton recorded a match-high 16 kills and 14 digs, and Shaylee Myers added 15 kills and 16 digs.
And then Ava LeGrand dished out 33 assists with 15 digs, marking her eighth double-double in 10 matches. The win was K-State’s first against a top-15 opponent since their sweep over No. 3 Texas in 2023, the eventual national champions.
Kansas State’s success this season has been driven by consistency in key statistical areas. Now standing at 12-6 overall and 5-5 in Big 12 play, K-State heads into its final match of the Utah road trip against No. 17 BYU. A win in Provo would mark another milestone victory.
