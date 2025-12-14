Charles Barkley, Dick Vitale Share Sweet Moment After Calling Indiana–Kentucky Game
Charles Barkley and Dick Vitale, two big personalities in the basketball world, are teaming up twice this college basketball season to call games together. The first of that mini-series was on Saturday night as the unlikely duo called the Indiana–Kentucky game.
The game produced many fun moments between these two basketball legends, but as the game ended, Barkley looked at Dickie V and started pouring from his heart. You can tell it was a momumental night in Barkley’s career, especially since he doesn’t really call games. But, to call one alongside the ultimate legend was special for him.
“[One of the best] nights of my life,” Barkley said. “I love you, man.”
“I love you too, brother,” Vitale responded, followed by giving Barkley a kiss on the head. This sparked some giggles between the duo.
On top of this sweet moment, Barkley shared an exciting announcement: he would be donating $100,000 to Vitale’s The V Foundation for Cancer Research. Barkley noted that Shaquille O’Neal would also be donating $100,000 to his foundation, but of course, he had to throw a jab in there by calling O’Neal a “fat a--.” Barkley can’t help himself.
Vitale’s dealt with multiple cancer diagnoses in recent years. He was previously treated for melanoma, lymphoma and vocal cord cancer, which caused him to not speak during recovery, and then he underwent surgery last year to remove cancerous lymph nodes from his neck. As of last December, he's been cancer-free. ESPN extended his contract through the 2027–28 season this past summer, so there’s no slowing down Dickie V any time soon, even at age 86.