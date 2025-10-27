Kansas State Volleyball Outlasts Kansas in Thrilling 3–2 Victory
Kansas State volleyball pulled off a thrilling five-set victory over No. 14 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. The team earned its first win against the Jayhawks since 2020. Despite falling behind 2-1 in sets, the Wildcats clawed their way back. And they get their back strong to secure a 3-2 decision with set scores of 14-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-23, and 15-8.
In front of a packed crowd of 7,550, K-State (11-6 overall, 4-5 Big 12) showcased defense to snap an eight-match losing streak against its in-state rival. It was also the Wildcats’ first five-set win in Lawrence since October 30, 2020.
Defense Anchors Kansas State’s Comeback
The Wildcats’ comeback was fueled by a dominant defensive performance that refused to back down. K-State tallied 93 digs and 11 total blocks, stifling Kansas’ offense and holding the Jayhawks to their third-lowest hitting percentage of the season at .137. This was their lowest mark in Big 12 play.
Libero Symone Sims was the defensive engine, posting a career-high 26 digs while adding two service aces that kept the Jayhawks off balance. At the net, middle blocker Jordyn Williams was unstoppable. She led all players with eight blocks, including one solo, and added nine kills to her stat line. Williams’ ability to disrupt Kansas’ attack proved crucial in shifting momentum in the Wildcats’ favor late in the match.
While the defense kept the Jayhawks in check, Kansas State’s offense delivered when it mattered most. Three Wildcats recorded double-doubles in the intense rivalry matchup. Aniya Clinton, Shaylee Myers, and Ava LeGrand each stepped up under pressure.
That's Their First Top-15 Win Since 2023
Clinton led the charge with a match-high 16 kills paired with 14 digs, while Myers added 15 kills and 16 digs, showcasing her two-way impact. Setter Ava LeGrand continued her impressive form, logging her eighth double-double in the last 10 matches with 33 assists and 15 digs.
The balance across the roster allowed K-State to keep pace with the ranked Jayhawks and close out the match with confidence. This victory marked Kansas State’s first win over a top-15 opponent since 2023. It was when the Wildcats swept No. 3 Texas, the eventual national champion.
K-State won’t have much time to celebrate. The Wildcats will head west to Salt Lake City, Utah, to face Utah (10-10, 2-6 Big 12) on Wednesday, October 29. This match will happen before wrapping up the road trip against BYU (16-4, 4-4 Big 12) on Halloween night.
