Kansas State Volleyball Sweeps Houston in Dominant Three-Set Victory
Kansas State volleyball put on a Wednesday show at the Fertitta Center. They powered past Houston in a clean three-set sweep. They reminded the Big 12 exactly how dangerous this team can be. The Wildcats never flinched, never slowed down, and never trailed in the match’s biggest moments. They delivered one of their sharpest performances of the season.
Set-by-Set Control by Kansas State Just Defines Their Sweep
For K-State, the win wasn’t just another box checked on the schedule. It was their first victory over Houston since August 28, 2007. And their first against the Cougars as official Big 12 opponents.
The Wildcats improved to 16-8 overall and climbed to 9-7 in conference play. Their road success continues to shine as well. They strengthened to an 8-4 away record with a 5-3 mark in Big 12 road matches.
The first set opened with the Wildcats winning seven of the first 10 points. They instantly grabbed control and never gave the lead back. The steady, clean execution powered them to a smooth 25-19 finish.
The second set brought more pushback from Houston, who traded point-for-point early and kept the frame tight. However, K-State’s pivotal 3-0 run cracked the door open just enough. Even with the Cougars fighting to stay in reach, the Wildcats closed with poise and locked up a 25-20 win.
During the third set, eight early ties and a 14-10 deficit could have shifted momentum. However, the Wildcats responded like a team built for pressure. An 8-1 run flipped the entire set, silenced the Cougars, and carried K-State to another 25-20 finish to seal the sweep.
Big 12 Player of the Year Candidate Leads the Charge
Senior outside hitter Shaylee Myers headlined the victory once again. She continued what has become a full-force Big 12 Player of the Year campaign. She delivered a match-high 16 kills, 13 digs, and two aces, totalling 18.0 points.
Myers leads the Big 12 in attacks per set and ranks second in kills per set and points per set. She stands as one of only two players in the entire league with 10 or more 20-kill matches. The athlete is also one of two to win three Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week awards.
Setter Ava LeGrand continued her streak of excellence. She did it with her third straight double-double and 14th of the season, collecting 37 assists, 11 digs, and three blocks. Aniya Clinton added nine kills and two aces. With that, she reached a major career moment with her 750th career kill while pushing her season total to a career-high 302. Jordyn Williams added seven kills and a match-high three blocks. On the other hand, libero Symone Sims pitched in 10 digs for the 17th time this season.
Kansas State’s efficiency was overwhelming. They hit .257 with 45 kills and only 16 errors, while their defense held Houston to a .131 hitting percentage and 18 errors. With five team blocks and relentless defensive pressure, K-State controlled every major statistical category.
The Wildcats entered the week tied for seventh in the Big 12. They have now won three of their last five, including upsets over No. 20 Colorado and No. 21 Baylor.
Kansas State now returns to Morgan Family Arena for its final home match of the regular season, hosting UCF on November 26 at 6:30 p.m. The match will stream on ESPN+, and fans can grab single-match tickets through SI Ticket to catch the Wildcats’ last home stand.
