Shaylee Myers Claims Third Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Title
Kansas State senior outside hitter Shaylee Myers continues to prove she’s one of the most dominant players in the Big 12. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season. She got the honor after delivering a phenomenal stretch that included a straight-set sweep of No. 20 Colorado. The conference announced the honor on Tuesday, recognizing another stellar week for one of the Wildcats’ most consistent offensive leaders.
Shaylee Myers Reached Another Career Milestone
During Kansas State’s four-set victory over Cincinnati, she reached 1,000 career points. She became the 28th player in program history and just the 14th in the rally-scoring era to accomplish the feat.
In that same match, Myers tallied 21 kills and 10 digs, recording her fourth double-double of the season. Her ability to deliver in big moments has made her an anchor for K-State’s offense. And her performance against Cincinnati was another example of her unmatched work ethic and consistency on the court.
Over the course of the week, Myers posted 32 kills, 16 digs, three blocks, and an ace, good for a total of 35 points. She ranked among the Big 12’s best, finishing fourth in kills per set (4.57) and points per set (5.00). Meanwhile, she placed fifth in total points.
Her 21-kill performance against Cincinnati also marked her ninth match of 20 or more kills this season. That tied her for fifth all-time on Kansas State’s single-season list. She now shares that distinction with program legends Shawnee Call (1986, 1987) and Aliyah Carter (2024), joining elite company in the program’s record books.
Heading an Eye Over The Player's Background and Career Trajectory
Myers’ journey to this point has been marked by steady improvement. In 2024, she appeared in 25 matches (seven starts) and 93 sets, finishing fourth on the team in kills (185) while averaging 2.23 per set. She added 31 blocks, 61 digs, and 203.5 total points, proving her versatility at the net. Her breakout match that season came at UCF on November 20, where she recorded 18 kills on a .350 hitting percentage.
Before making her mark at Kansas State, Myers was already a star at Lincoln Southwest High School in Nebraska. A four-year starter, she graduated as the program’s all-time leader in kills (1,536) and service aces (161).
Across her high school career, Myers tallied 880 digs and 110 blocks, along with a staggering 69 service aces as a sophomore. Originally committed to Fresno State, she later joined Kansas State. It was a decision that’s paid off for both her and the Wildcats.
Now a three-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honoree, Shaylee Myers is cementing her legacy as one of Kansas State’s all-time greats
The Wildcats (14–7 overall, 7–6 Big 12) have used Myers’ leadership and momentum to rise in national recognition, now receiving votes in the latest AVCA Coaches Top 25 Poll. This week, they return to Morgan Family Arena for two pivotal Big 12 matchups.
Kansas State will host No. 21 Baylor on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. It will be followed by a much-anticipated Dillons Sunflower Showdown rematch with No. 13 Kansas on Saturday at 1 p.m. Fans can grab single-match tickets through the SI Ticket.
