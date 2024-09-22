Was QB Avery Johnson At Fault For Kansas State's Embarrassing Loss To BYU?
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson had far from his best performance for the Wildcats in Week 4.
The sophomore QB finished with 15 completions for 130 passing yards and two interceptions. The BYU Cougars did, however, struggle to shut down his ability on the ground. He recorded 74 rushing yards on 11 carries.
K-State coach Chris Klieman is urging the public not to blame the loss on Johnson.
"We talked at halftime," Klieman said. "I knew he was frustrated. I love the kid. He's a competitor. He's a fighter. He's going to learn from everything."
"You can't put this on Avery," Klieman said. "I know it's easy to do. People will pile on him, pile on me. That's fine. We both can handle it. He's a winner. He's hard on himself. I'm looking forward to him responding because I know he will because he's that kind of kid."
This is the first poor performance of Johnson's first year as the full-time starter. Although not ideal, an outing of this nature was almost inevitable with his limited experience under center.
KLIEMAN ON MOVING ON FROM THE BLOWOUT LOSS
K-State needs to address the issues swiftly to begin preparing for top-25 opponent Oklahoma State in Week 5. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman could not point out what went wrong in the matchup, emphasizing the need to watch the film.
"I don't have a clue," Klieman said. "We'll find out when we watch the film."
"We've got to put it to be bed fast," Klieman said. "Because we get home at 6 a.m., and we got to get working on Oklahoma State."
The OSU Cowboys are also entering the game fresh off a loss to the Utah Utes, 22-19.
