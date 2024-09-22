Kansas State Ready To Challenge Avery Johnson, Other Leaders To Bounce Back
The Kansas State Wildcats must prove they can bounce back for the first time this season.
The Wildcats were embarrassed on Saturday evening, 38-9, against the BYU Cougars. Despite facing the top-25-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys next weekend, K-State coach Chris Klieman is confident in the team's ability to overcome adversity.
"We're going to find out what these guys are made of," Klieman said. "We got embarrassed. We've got guys that love K-State and have invested a ton in this program."
"I'm excited to see how we respond," Klieman said. "I know the leaders will stand up."
The Wildcats had three turnovers, including two interceptions by quarterback Avery Johnson. The Wildcats quarterback is undoubtedly one of the leaders referenced by Klieman. He must not only prevent the turnovers against the Cowboys but also thrive as he did in the first three weeks.
BYU broke the game open by scoring two touchdowns in a span of 39 seconds just before halftime. It was the first time Kansas State did not score a touchdown since 2020.
BYU went ahead 31-6 when Parker Kingston returned a punt 90 yards for a score midway through the third quarter. The loss is nothing short of a disaster, which the Wildcats cannot afford another of.
